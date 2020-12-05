Stream the Documentary “Philip Guston: A Life Lived” For Free Via Hauser & Wirth

Philip Guston name has re-emerged in 2020 amidst controversy surrounding a handful of international museums deciding to cancel a retrospective of his work slated to begin next year. To read our coverage of it, please go here and here.

Guston died in 1980. His decades-long career kicked off initially with him being considered a pioneer of Abstract Expressionism. As he moved into more figurative works in the late 1960s, his career took the interesting turn that he’s most remembered for.

The international mega-gallery Hauser & Wirth will stream the documentary Philip Guston: A Life Lived beginning December 18, in conjunction with its exhibition of the artist’s work at the gallery’s St. Moritz location. (The gallery has 15 locations worldwide.)

The exhibition, Philip Guston. Transformation, will be online as well as at the Swiss gallery location. “Within this exhibition, Hauser & Wirth will present two bodies of work from different periods, abstract (1952-64) and figurative (1968-1977), that together show the depth and complexity of his personal iconography,” states Hauser & Wirth.