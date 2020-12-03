Top Five: December 3, 2020

Brandon Zech and Christina Rees on Christmas shopping for art, two shows you need to see in person to appreciate, and an anniversary show for one city’s contemporary art hub.

“Twenty-five years is quite an achievement!”

1. : Michael Velliquette: Creations are Numberless, I Vow to Free Them

October 23 – December 19

David Shelton Gallery (Houston)

From the gallery:

“Creations are Numberless, I Vow to Free Them is a solo exhibition of Michael Velliquette’s innovative work of paper sculptures. Velliquette redefines the unassuming nature of paper by constructing objects that convey strength, intent and durability, and require conscious observation and care. They are at once abstract layers and shapes made from colored paper and structures that from one moment to the next suggest fortress-like constructions, tiered mandalas or complex mechanical gears. Cut exclusively and assembled by hand, Velliquette’s works can take up to 500 hours to complete.”

2. K Space Art Studios 25th Anniversary

December 4 – January 22, 2021

K Space Contemporary (Corpus Christi)

From K Space:

“K Space Contemporary is excited to announce the 25th Anniversary Celebration of K Space Art Studios, a thriving cooperative workspace influential in the Corpus Christi art community. In addition to an exhibition featuring works of art by past and present K Space studio artists, the celebration includes a 25-day Art Challenge on Instagram, virtual programming, a solo exhibition by co-founder Raychelle Schaudies, and an historical exhibit of photos, news clippings and video documentation.”

3. 2020 HINDSIGHT – New Publications from Flatbed Press

December 5- ongoing

Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking (Austin)

From Flatbed:

“Nearing the end of 2020, we take a look at the wonderful prints created during and in spite of one of our world’s most difficult years. Flatbed in its first year at its new space published over thirty editions and monotype projects with fifteen different artists from 2019 – 2020.

“This exhibition will feature works from John Alexander, NYC, New York; Adrian Armstrong, Austin, Texas; Michael Ray Charles, Houston, Texas; Rob Clark, Beaumont, Texas; Suzi Davidoff, El Paso, Texas; David Everett, Austin, Texas; Margaret Garrett, Shelter Island, New York; Kevin Greenblat, Austin, Texas; Sue Heatley, Richmond, Virginia; Nick Vaughn & Jack Margolin, Brooklyn, New York; Melissa Miller, Austin, Texas; Ben Muñoz, Dallas Texas; Lance Letscher, Austin, Texas; Darden Smith, Austin, Texas and Jay Sullivan, Dallas, Texas.

“Join us on December 5th at a small group reception at Flatbed’s Gallery. Register for a slot to come see the show and try your hand a printing a holiday card. Groups of seven or less may come into the gallery and shop at one time.”

4. Dornith Doherty: Atlas of the Invisible.

November 21 – February 6, 2021

Holly Johnson Gallery (Dallas)

A solo exhibition featuring work by Dornith Doherty.

From the gallery:

“Holly Johnson Gallery in Dallas is pleased to present Dornith Doherty: Atlas of the Invisible. For her sixth solo exhibition at the gallery, Doherty presents new large-scale black and white photographs alongside a video projection. The exhibition opens November 21 with an open house from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

“For over twenty years Doherty’s work has been concerned with our stewardship of the natural environment. This new project continues to explore that subject amid the effects of air pollution on migratory birds.”

5. Holiday Shopping Guide: Buy Artist-Made Gifts Online And In Person

Ongoing

Various locations across Texas

The 2020 holiday season will be unusual as we try to survive the global pandemic. One bright spot during during this time, however, is the list of mostly virtual craft fairs, holiday markets, events and online shops featuring artists, jewelers, crafters, museum items and more. Go here for our news post and links.