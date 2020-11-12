JooYoung Choi’s Newest Debuts Via Aurora Picture Show Nov. 18

Aurora Picture Show in Houston will premiere, via streaming, a newly commissioned video work by Houston-based artist JooYoung Choi starting on November 18. The video, Spectra Force Vive: Infinite Pie Delivery Service (Episode One) mines Choi’s childhood and the fantasy media she consumed in her early years. The work also reflects on her conversations about identity and media representation of girls, women, and non-binary people of color, and speculates about having childhood superpowers.

Spectra Force Vive‘s universe is constructed from puppets, animated characters, human actors, and both miniature and digitally-created backgrounds. More than 15 young superhero characters bring us a story of intergalactic war, forming a new family (Spectra Force Vive), running a D.I.Y. business (Infinite Pie Delivery Service), and their quest for “heart songs” that might revive their destroyed home planets.

The 30-minute film will stream for free on Aurora Picture Show’s website for five days: November 18-22. It will include some behind-the-scenes segments. There is also a free online conversation featuring Choi and artist and writer Genevieve Quick on Friday, Nov. 20 at 5 pm CST.

For more on Spectra Force Vive and a link to the video stream, please visit Aurora Picture Show’s website here.

JooYoung Choi is a Houston-based interdisciplinary artist. Through painting, video, sculpture, animation, music, and installation art multidisciplinary world builder JooYoung Choi documents the interconnecting narratives of a highly-structured, expansive fictional land called the Cosmic Womb. Choi was born in Seoul, South Korea and immigrated to Concord, New Hampshire in 1982 by way of adoption. While completing her BFA at Massachusetts College of Art and Design, she returned to South Korea and reunited with her birth-family. Since receiving her MFA from Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Choi’s artwork has been exhibited in such venues as Crystal Bridges, Akron Art Museum, Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, Project Row Houses, Aurora Picture Show, Lawndale Art Center, The Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, The Currier Museum of Art, The National Museum of Mexican Art, and The Art Museum of South East Texas.