The Arts Community Alliance of Dallas Announces First Round of $200,500 Resiliency Grants

The Arts Community Alliance (TACA), a Dallas arts grant making organization, has announced that 30 arts organizations in the Dallas area will receive the first round of its TACA Resiliency Grants. The unrestricted funds, announced in July, were created to support resiliency for arts organizations through the Coronavirus pandemic. There are two additional grant cycles scheduled for February and June 2021.

Among the recipients are the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Teatro Dallas and others. For a complete list of first round recipients, please go here.

“We are honored to have such an incredible and generous outpouring of support for the TACA Resiliency Initiative,” states Terry D. Loftis, President & Executive Director of TACA. “These individuals, corporations, and family foundations understand the importance of supporting arts and culture in Dallas. The pandemic continues to adversely impact the sustainability of organizations and artists, both financially and emotionally. The amazing support of TRI enables TACA to stand side-by-side with arts organizations, and in doing so, continue cultivation of the arts across Dallas.”

“Support for the arts is critical in this time of unparalleled health, economic and societal challenges,” says Donna Wilhelm, President of her family fund. “I’m proud to help empower TACA’s initiative that rewards arts organizations demonstrating exceptional resiliency.”

“The TACA Resiliency Fund is an essential lifeline to arts group during these challenging times,” says Mary McDermott Cook, president of The Eugene McDermott Foundation. “It’s an honor and privilege to make a gift to TACA to for their timely work to sustain arts organizations that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic.”

For more on the Arts Community Alliance, please visit its website here.

TACA (The Arts Community Alliance) supports excellence and impact in the arts through grant-making, capacity building, and thought leadership. TACA envisions an innovative, inclusive, sustainable cultural sector recognized for its essential contribution to a vibrant, prosperous community.

The TRI is made possible through gifts from Bank of America, Communities Foundation of Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth Area Lexus Dealers, The Donna Wilhelm Family Fund, The Eugene McDermott Foundation, The Moody Foundation, and other generous donors.