Memennial 2020 Wants Your Memes For the Inaugural Biennial for Memes. Deadline November 22

The year 2020 has inspired a lot of meme-worthy themes — from the pandemic to Zoom experiences to the US Presidential election. Memennial 2020, from Anam Bahlam, (@jalapen.pap1 on Instagram) hopes to share some of the year’s best in the inaugural international Biennial 4 Memes, December 2020. But you must submit by the November 22 deadline for the biennial, which will screen online in Seattle, Dallas + more locations to be announced.

Memennial 2020, which will feature “memes, digital art, object-based art referencing memes, and new writing around meme culture,” including works from @jonomilo, @namaste.at.home.dad , and @saqmemes, also asks the following questions: “What is the meaning of late capitalist images when society can reshape itself virtually? How do memes help us see ourselves, help us see each other when presence is gone?”

Memennial is curated by independent curator Soomi Han.

To apply, please go here.

For more information on Memennial, 2020, please visit its website here.