Five-Minute Tours: Federico Archuleta at Big Medium, Austin

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Federico Archuleta: Adiós, Amén, Hasta Luego at Big Medium, Austin. Dates: October 24 – December 5, 2020.

Via Big Medium:

For almost two decades, Federico Archuleta has been a part of Austin’s landscape. More than likely you’ve interacted with his art while dining, shopping, walking, and enjoying the city of Austin. Archuleta has certainly contributed to our city’s aesthetic, and still does.

His continued presence in the East Austin Studio Tour, community events, and the walls of local businesses has infused his art and musical influences throughout the city. Federico’s poignant analyses of our times are clear, colorful, and often filled with humor. He communicates with Austin like no one else, and we’re grateful for the continued conversation.

For the upcoming Austin Studio Tour 2020, and accompanying Adiós, Amén, Hasta Luego, Big Medium will be featuring a self guided tour of Federico Archuleta’s murals. Stay tuned for the locations starting November 14, 2020.