2020-21 Galveston Artist Residency Artists to Arrive November 1

The Galveston Artist Residency (GAR), a nonprofit art space which awards three fully-funded residencies from September 1- August 1 annually, has announced its 2020-2021 artists. Atlanta-based native Houstonian Ian Gerson; Bee Caves, Texas artist Everest Pipkin; and Cincinnati’s Kate Turner began their year-long residencies remotely last month and will arrive in Galveston on November 1.

Each artist will receive a studio, an apartment, and a $1000-per-month stipend (which began on September 1), as well as a $500 travel stipend upon arrival at the residency.

GAR’s current 2019-2020 residents Anne Buckwalter, Elizabeth Cooper, and Elizabeth Glaessner have a residency-culminating exhibition online, which began on July 21, as well as the exhibition Jessica Ninci: Beachcomber, currently on view at GAR. To view the 2019-2020 show online, please go here. GAR is open by appointment from 11 AM-4 PM Tuesdays through Saturdays, and hopes to reopen to the public sometime next year.

“Honestly we really aren’t sure when the gallery and public programming will start again but, fingers crossed, early spring,” says Eric Schnell, co-founder and Director of GAR. “Right now we are mainly focused on keeping the residency programming running.”

Schnell also states that GAR sustained some minor damage from Hurricane Delta’s high winds, but “nothing too serious.”

“Ian Gerson is a multidisciplinary artist and educator born in Houston, TX and currently based in Atlanta, GA. Utilizing sculpture, installation, painting, and performance their recent work draws inspiration from science fiction and queer nightlife spaces as modes to imagine and enact alternate ways of being and finding a sense of self. Ian has participated residencies at Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, MacDowell, Millay Colony, Bronx Museum AIM Fellowship, Snug Harbor Artist Residency Program, AIR Gallery, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council’s Swing Space, and Socrates Sculpture Park, and has received a New York Foundation for the Arts Fellowship and a Foundation for Contemporary Art Grant. Ian has taught at Wake Forest University and Virginia Commonwealth University, and Socrates Sculpture Park. Ian holds an MFA in Sculpture + Extended Media from Virginia Commonwealth University and a BFA in Studio Art from the University of Texas at Austin.”

“Everest Pipkin is a drawing and software artist from Bee Caves, Texas, who produces intimate work with large data sets. Through the use of online archives, big data repositories, and other resources for digital information, they aim to reclaim the corporate internet as a space that can be gentle, ecological, and personal. They hold a BFA from University of Texas at Austin, a MFA from Carnegie Mellon University, and have shown nationally and internationally at The Design Museum of London, The Texas Biennial, The XXI Triennale of Milan, The Photographers Gallery of London, Minneapolis College of Art and Design, and others. They have completed residencies at Center for Land Use Interpretation, Signal Culture, The Media Archeology Lab, and PLAYA Sumer Lake, and teach and speak regularly, including at Eyeo, School for Poetic Computation, The Victoria & Albert Museum, and Feral Vector.”

“West Chester is a suburb outside of Cincinnati, Ohio. A township made up of around 62,000 people. Voted ‘best place to live’ by Money Magazine. There are many towns like it scattered throughout the midwest. Bubbles. That’s where Kate grew up, a product of a transracial adoption. Her practice explores what it was like forging an identity in a house that was ‘color blind.’ Using her experiences as a sex worker, division I collegiate athlete, and mother, Kate Turner examines contemporary issues around identity, race, and gender through multimedia installation, video, and performances. Kate aims to create work that expands the narratives of queer black women making our stories more visible and accessible.”

The GAR program is open to visual artists working in any medium. Recipients will be at a point in their career where they will benefit from a period of intense, focused studio time. Emerging artists as well as mature established artists are eligible.

GAR is located in a pair of radically reimagined and rebuilt industrial structures on the edge of downtown Galveston. In addition to our residency program, the GAR Gallery and Courtyards host various public programs such as art exhibitions, film series, performances, open studios, lectures, etc.