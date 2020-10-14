Houston Center For Contemporary Craft Reopens Thursday, October 15; Announces ‘Phyllis Childress Crafting a Legacy Fund’

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft’s (HCCC) Executive Director Perry Price has announced that the center will reopen tomorrow, October 15, after being closed for the past seven months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. HCCC is among the few Texas art spaces that have remained closed during the pandemic, and in reopening follows the Contemporary Austin’s Jones Center, which reopened last week. Following the protocols of reopened art spaces, HCCC will implement timed reservations, limited hours, and new safety measures.

HCCC has also announced the Phyllis Childress Crafting a Legacy Fund, honoring the fund’s namesake Phyllis Childress, who over the span of 14 years twice served as HCCC Board President and as a volunteer. A luncheon originally scheduled for today was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“Her unflagging support of HCCC has resulted in so much of our success, and we wanted to find a way to properly celebrate her exceptional dedication,” says Price. Contributions to the fund are now being accepted ahead of HCCC’s Annual Fund Drive, slated for November.

Three new exhibitions will open on Thursday, and HCCC’s new resident artists have all moved into their studios. Fall events at HCCC will be presented as virtual events.

HCCC’s fall exhibitions are as follows (via HCCC):

Meta-Formation: New Connections in Contemporary Blacksmithing

Meta-Formation showcases some of the best metalworkers in the field today, illustrating the magic of forged metal. The featured work, from sculpture to functional ware, exemplifies a diversity of artistic expression, while embracing approaches that go beyond traditional blacksmithing techniques.

Breaking Tradition: Contemporary Approaches to the Decorative Arts

This exhibition features three artists — Sophie Glenn, Steven Young Lee, and Beth Lipman — who challenge the dominant cultural narratives of the decorative arts through unconventional furniture, porcelain, photography, and cast-metal pieces.

In Residence: 13th Edition

The latest edition of In Residence features work in clay, metal, and fiber by 2019-2020 resident artists Lauren Eckert, Tim Gonchoroff, Nicolle LaMere, Audrey LeGalley, Maxwell Mustardo, Abi Ogle, Masako Onodera, and Brian Vu.

HCCC’s hours beginning October 15 will be as follows: Thursday-Saturday, 10AM – 5PM. City and state guidelines, as detailed in Houston First’s Houston Clean initiative, will be implemented. Staff and visitors will be required to social distance and wear face masks throughout the building. Please visit HCCC’s website for a complete list of visitor guidelines.

