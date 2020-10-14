‘Art For Action’ Voter Drive Launches With Jenny Holzer, Carrie Mae Weems, Tomashi Jackson and Others

by Christopher Blay October 14, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
Jenny Holzer Lead With Love Photo Credit Enrique Samson

Jenny Holzer “Lead With Love.” Photo Credit: Enrique Samson.

The VOTE YOUR FUTURE project from artist Jenny Holzer is the inspiration for a new initiative from Orange Barrel Media (OBM). Curated by Diana Nawi for OBM, Art For Action is “an artist-driven, non-partisan voter call to action and awareness campaign.” Holzer has previously worked with OMB IKE kiosks and large format digital screens, and Art For Action will incorporate the same technology for the campaign as the 2020 United States November 3 election approaches. OMB has partnered with the Wexner Center for the Arts (Ohio) to include original works from Holzer, as well as Carrie Mae Weems, Jeffrey Gibson, Tomashi Jackson, and others.

Art For ActionVoter resources, links, state-specific registration and voting deadlines across sixteen US cities will be a part of Art For Action. Through election day, 350 large-format digital screens and IKE Smart City kiosks will be activated in Washington, DC; Los Angeles; Boston; Atlanta; Denver; Cleveland; Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis; Pittsburgh; Baltimore; San Antonio; Kansas City, Missouri; Columbus, Ohio; Tempe, Arizona; Norfolk, Virginia; and Coral Gables, Florida. The local Ohio project is curated by Dionne Custer Edwards, Director of Learning and Public Practice at the Wexner Center for the Arts.

OBM_Atlanta _Artist_Tomashi Jackson

Billboard by artist Tomshi Jackson.

“From the beginning, we have been focused on partnering with the cities we serve, leveraging our powerful platform to improve mobility, equity, and citizen engagement. What better opportunity than this historic election to partner with artists to encourage a dialogue on citizen engagement and to broadcast information and resources to encourage higher voter participation, particularly in many of the states that will determine the outcome of the election,” says Orange Barrel Media CEO Pete Scantland.

Posters by Carrie Mae Weems

Posters by Carrie Mae Weems.

With messages appearing in minute-long rotations, the campaign hopes to reach a daily audience of around 3 million, and more than 106 million adults throughout its run. Street-level touch screen kiosks,and a real-time election countdown clock will also be part of the campaign.

0 comment

You may also like

Five Reasons to Go to Prospect.3 New Orleans

November 6, 2014

Bi-Partisan ‘PLAN YOUR VOTE’ Initiative Launches With Artists...

September 14, 2020

Artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk Among Artists in ‘100...

August 6, 2020

Carrie Mae Weems’ ‘RESIST COVID/TAKE 6!’ Billboard Project...

August 18, 2020

And You May Find Yourself Living In a...

January 6, 2015

Women in the Arts Are Fed Up!

October 30, 2017

What to do with the old Astrodome? Give...

August 21, 2015

What Statement is the MFAH Making with “Statements”?

September 9, 2016

Ellsworth Kelly Sculpture Installed in Dallas Cowboy’s AT&T...

November 23, 2015

“Hieroglyphs,” Linda Pace Foundation

January 24, 2013

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: