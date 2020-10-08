Contemporary Art Dealers of Dallas Opens New Exhibition Space With SieMatic In Dallas

The Contemporary Art Dealers of Dallas (CADD) has partnered with SieMatic, a German kitchen manufacturer founded in 1929, for CADD Space @ SieMatic. The new exhibition space is now open to the public at SieMatic’s Dallas showroom on Hi Line Drive in Dallas’ Design District.

The exhibition space will host shows from CADD member galleries as well as workshops and panel discussions, future juried shows, as well as CADD Fund and the newly announced CADD Prize winner exhibitions.

Fall Edition, the current exhibition, revolves around the theme/element of the color blue, with works from member galleries including Conduit Gallery, Cris Worley Fine Art, PDNB Gallery, Erin Cluley Gallery, Holly Johnson Gallery, Galleri Urbane, Craighead Green Gallery, Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden, Ro2 Art, and 500X Gallery. The show features paintings, photography and other media.

For safety concerns, CADD Space @SieMatic will be open by appointment via email. To make an appointment, please contact [email protected] 24 hours in advance, and visitors will be asked to sign in and to wear a mask. Showroom hours are Monday-Friday, 9AM – 5PM. Location is 1525 Hi Line Drive, Suite B, Dallas, TX, 75207.

CADD is a non-profit membership organization of galleries formed in 2007 for the purpose of promoting the advancement of contemporary art on all levels. Today, each of CADD’s twelve member galleries function as an important component of the Dallas art community, providing the means by which artists reach their public and collectors gain access to works of art. Through year-round social and fundraising events, CADD aims to develop resources that support visual artists in our community.