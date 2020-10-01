Top Five: October 1, 2020

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on a show that starts with a stolen car, a Houstonian’s photographs in Dallas, and an artist who exploits targeted advertising.

“That’s how specific these social-media profiles are. They show that you are interested in FARCE.”

1. Between Two Worlds

September 25 – November 20, 2020

UT Visual Arts Center (Austin)

Artists Talks October 1, 15, and 29, 12-1PM

“ Between Two Worlds points to the space between two worlds, highlighting the bilingual aesthetics employed by twelve artists whose identities and artistic practices have been shaped by life in the border region spanning South Texas and Northern Mexico. Through works in painting and drawing (Alejandro Macias, Cande Aguilar, Jesus Treviño, Josie Del Castillo, Marcelina Gonzalez, Noel Palmenez), sculpture and installation (Jessie Burciaga, Mauricio Saenz, Samantha Isabel Garcia), ceramics (Ceci Guzman, Julian Rodriguez), and printmaking (Ruby Garza), these artists engage themes of cultural conflict, identity, folklore, and regional life along the border.”

2. Kathy Lovas: CLOTHING CRIMES…. and Misdemeanors

September 12 – October 10, 2020

Liliana Bloch Gallery (Dallas)

A solo exhibition featuring new work by Kathy Lovas. This exhibition is available to view by appointment only.

From Liliana Bloch Gallery:

“The Liliana Bloch Gallery is pleased to announce a new solo exhibition by Kathy Lovas: CLOTHING CRIMES . . . and Misdemeanors. Kathy Lovas’ show was inspired by the true-crime story of her stolen car in the fall of 2016. Her vehicle was found two weeks later, undamaged, but containing a large mysterious pile of clothing. The artist began photographing each item of clothing in her studio at life-size. She then hand-printed each of the 88 photos via the DASS inkjet transfer process to create an alternative artist’s book titled UUMV / OOTD. Continued research led to the creation of several additional works dealing with clothing crimes.”

3. Earth & Space: Dorothy Hood and Daniel Kayne II

September 19 – October 17, 2020

Deborah Colton Gallery (Houston)

From the gallery:

A follow-up exhibition to Deborah Colton Gallery’s exhibition Earth & Space, featuring Dorothy Hood and Daniel Kayne.

“Due to the vast popular demand, Deborah Colton Gallery has extended Earth & Space: Dorothy Hood and Daniel Kayne, as a Part II version! This continuation of the original exhibition features more works from two Texas natives, Dorothy Hood and Daniel Kayne. The exhibition, which is from September 19 to October 17, can be seen online through the gallery’s Viewing Room. Installation and artwork images can be seen through the gallery’s Virtual Slide Show and website. All works are available for acquisition. Interest in specific artworks can be addressed by email, phone or ‘By Appointment’ at Deborah Colton Gallery during normal gallery hours, which are Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 am to 5:30 pm.”

4. Past & Present: Photographs by Earlie Hudnall Jr.

September 1 – October 31, 2020

Photographs Do Not Bend (Dallas)

Opening Reception: October 3, 12-4PM

Note: To make an appointment for the reception of this exhibition, go here.

A solo exhibition featuring work by Earlie Hudnall, Jr.

From the gallery:

“… The countless days that he spent with fellow photographer Ray Carrington photographing families, individuals, elders, and children in the Third, Fourth, and Fifth Wards had a lasting impact upon him as an artist. Hudnall has continued to photograph these same communities throughout his career, and has produced some of his strongest work from these historic areas of Houston. Children and the elderly continue to be his favorite subject. Earlie Hudnall’s photographs have been exhibited widely in museums and art galleries throughout the country. His photographs are included in major museum collections, including the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth; the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; the Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas at Austin; the Art Institute of Chicago; the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in New York City; and the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture, in Washington, DC.”

5. Eileen Maxson: Time is Money

September 7 – October 5, 2020

Aurora Picture Show (Houston)

From the artist:

“I don’t know about you, but I find myself coming up short – answers-wise, amongst otherwise. ‘Times are tough!’ What an understatement. But what to do, with so much overdue?

“For my part, on Labor Day, I began an experimental intervention into social media advertising, a collaboration with Aurora Picture Show. From now until October 5, my video Time is Money will invade Facebook and Instagram as sponsored content. In the video, I perform an insistent player trying to name the title phrase printed on a card attached to my forehead.

“Each week during the project, I will be tinkering with the platform, altering and shaping the ad’s parameters based on analytics and in response to our unfolding, scrolling moment. This week (so far), the campaign has spent $39.01 to reach 2,881 ‘job hunting’ or ‘art-going’ users aged 16-65 who are physically present (or claiming to live) in Texas and interested in ‘working time’ and ‘farce.’

“October 2 at 5 pm CST via Zoom/Facebook Live, curator Mary Magsamen and I will talk about the project and explore what it means now to spend time on platforms that profit from our presence and attention.”

Bonus Pick: Amita Bhatt: Heroism is the Possibility of Believing in the Impossible

September 19 – October 17, 2020

Deborah Colton Gallery (Houston)

A solo exhibition featuring work by Amita Bhatt.

From the gallery:

“Deborah Colton Gallery is pleased to present the dynamic multi-media exhibition Heroism is the Possibility of Believing in the Impossible, a series of work by international artist Amita Bhatt. The exhibition runs from September 19 to October 17, 2020. Once the exhibition opens, the installation and works can be seen through our Viewing Room and our Virtual Slide Show Video on our website. We are open during our normal gallery hours of Tuesday to Saturday, 10:30 am to 5:30 pm, and can arrange private appointments when requested.”