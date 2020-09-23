Five-Minute Tours: Susan Budge at Art Museum TX, Katy

by Glasstire September 23, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Susan Budge: New Walls | New Corners at Art Museum TX, Katy. Dates: June 3 – September 27, 2020.

Artists also included in the New Walls | New Corners exhibition are Tatiana Escallon, Mary Lynch, Lorena Morales, and Kelley Devine.

Via the museum: “This was supposed to the our grand opening exhibition but due to the pandemic we have not been able to do a grand event. We hope to do an artist reception on Sept. 20, depending on Gov. Abbott’s orders. We are open regular business hours. MON – TUES: CLOSED, WED 11 – 7, THURS 11 – 9, FRI – SAT 11 – 7, SUN 1 – 5.”

