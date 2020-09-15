AURORA Dallas Announces ‘Area 3’ Drive-In Art Experience

Starting October 1, AURORA, the Dallas-based, artist-run biennial, will launch a new immersive exhibition titled “Area 3” in a 100,000 square-foot parking garage in downtown Dallas. “Area 3” will feature performance and large-scale light, video, and sound installations, visible from the safety of your car. “Area 3” will be on view until January 1, 2021, and timed tickets ($30 per car), will be available online at the organization’s website here.

Earlier this year, AURORA announced a $4,000 Covid-19 emergency artist relief fund. Along with that announcement was news that AURORA’s previously in-person biennial was shifting to a year-round, socially-distanced experience that would include digital and educational initiatives. AURORA 2020 was scheduled to be held on November 7 in Dallas. The new format ushers in the 10th anniversary of the biennial.

“Area 3” artists include Brandy Michele Adams, Michael Moore, Robert Anthony, Eric Trich, Taylor Cleveland (Taylor Effin Cleveland), Alicia Eggert, Danielle Georgiou (Danielle Georgiou Dance Group), Hal Samples, Favian Herrera Jr., Melanie Clemmons , Zak Loyd, Zuyva Sevilla, David Stout, Francine Thirteen, Tramaine Townsend, and Blake Weld.

For more on AURORA’s “Area 3,” please visit the website here.

****

Separate from Dallas AURORA’s biennial program — which will be announced soon — “Area 3” will function on a shared profit model in an experiment to support local artists and vendors whose income has been affected in the wake of Covid-19.