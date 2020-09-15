AURORA Dallas Announces ‘Area 3’ Drive-In Art Experience

by Christopher Blay September 15, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
Alicia Eggert, All the Light, 2017, on view as part of AURORA 2018. STEPHAN LUCAS:COURTESY AURORA

Alicia Eggert, All the Light, 2017, on view as part of AURORA 2018. STEPHAN LUCAS:COURTESY AURORA.

Starting October 1, AURORA, the Dallas-based, artist-run biennial,  will launch a new immersive exhibition titled “Area 3” in a 100,000 square-foot parking garage in downtown Dallas. “Area 3” will feature performance and large-scale light, video, and sound installations, visible from the safety of your car. “Area 3” will be on view until January 1, 2021, and timed tickets ($30 per car), will be available online at the organization’s website here.

Dal Park Parking Garage

Dal Park Parking Garage

Earlier this year, AURORA announced a $4,000 Covid-19 emergency artist relief fund. Along with that announcement was news that AURORA’s previously in-person biennial was shifting to a year-round, socially-distanced experience that would include digital and educational initiatives. AURORA 2020 was scheduled to be held on November 7 in Dallas. The new format ushers in the 10th anniversary of the biennial.

“Area 3” artists include Brandy Michele Adams, Michael Moore, Robert Anthony, Eric Trich, Taylor Cleveland (Taylor Effin Cleveland), Alicia Eggert, Danielle Georgiou (Danielle Georgiou Dance Group), Hal Samples, Favian Herrera Jr., Melanie Clemmons , Zak Loyd, Zuyva Sevilla, David Stout, Francine Thirteen, Tramaine Townsend, and Blake Weld.

For more on AURORA’s “Area 3,” please visit the website here.

****

Separate from Dallas AURORA’s biennial program — which will be announced soon — “Area 3” will function on a shared profit model in an experiment to support local artists and vendors whose income has been affected in the wake of Covid-19.

0 comment

You may also like

Checking In With: Alicia Eggert

May 2, 2020

Nasher Announces Winners of Fall 2015 Microgrants

December 14, 2015

Liliana Bloch Gallery Opens New Location With Group...

May 21, 2020

Fort Worth’s Amon Carter Announces 2020 ‘Carter Community...

August 13, 2020

Top Five: September 19, 2019

September 19, 2019

Playing Video Games: Two Virtual Opening Receptions During...

September 11, 2020

Lust Heals: Francine Thirteen at ‘One Night Only,’...

May 30, 2018

What’s In Your Fridge?: Artist Brian Fridge and...

March 19, 2020

Make the Tech Work For You: ‘Array’ in...

May 15, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: