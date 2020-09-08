Violette Bule’s ‘Echo Chamber’ at Transart Foundation, Houston

by Christopher Blay September 8, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
Transart Foundation For Art and Anthropology, Houston, TX

Transart Foundation For Art and Anthropology, Houston, TX.

The current exhibition at the Transart Foundation on W. Alabama Street in Houston is artist Violette Bule’s Echo Chamber, an installation of sculptures, photographs, and snippets of video on a handheld video screen that is activated around one of the works in the show. Bule also incorporates a downloadable app (REQUIEM200) that allows for scanning QR-coded squares on the sculpture of the same title, which reveals photographs and information about deaths during protests against the regime of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela between February 2014 and February 2017.

The Venezuelan-born Bule (b.1980) writes in her statement, “Drawing on my experiences as a Venezuelan immigrant to the United States, I examine the structural violence that shapes the everyday life of vulnerable and precarious communities. Often employing documentary forms, I hope to renew and radicalize the modern ideal of blurring the boundaries between art and life as I seek to explore vulnerability and amplify it as a potential form of counterinsurgency, or perhaps, of political power.”

Glasstire visited the exhibition, and the following are images of works in the show.

El Helicoide, 2020 from Violette Blue Echo Chamber at Transart Foundation

Violette Bule, El Helicoide, 2020.

 

REQUIM200, 2020

Violette Bule, REQUIM200, 2020.

 

El Guiso, from Violette Blue's Echo Chamber at Transart Foundation

El Guiso, from Violette Blue’s ‘Echo Chamber’ at Transart Foundation.

 

Vernaculos testiculos, 2014, Detonaciones, Violette Bule

Violette Bule, Vernaculos testiculos, 2014, Detonaciones

 

Al Uno:Al Otro, 2013, Violette Bule

Violette Bule, Al Uno:Al Otro, 2013

 

Playa Huequito, 2009, from Caracas Emmental, 2009-2010, Violette Bule

Violette Bule, Playa Huequito, 2009, from Caracas Emmental, 2009-2010.

 

Caricuao Wars, 2009, Caracas Emmental series, Violette Bule

Violette Bule, Caricuao Wars, 2009, Caracas Emmental series.

 

Installation detail, Echo Chamber, Violette Bule, Transart Foundation, Houston

Installation detail, Echo Chamber, Violette Bule, Transart Foundation, Houston.

For more about the Transart Foundation and Bule’s work, please go here.

0 comment

You may also like

Delilah Montoya at the Transart Foundation for Art...

May 12, 2018

Houston’s Transart Foundation Named 2018 Building of the...

December 29, 2018

Top Five: April 11, 2019

April 11, 2019

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: