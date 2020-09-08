Violette Bule’s ‘Echo Chamber’ at Transart Foundation, Houston

The current exhibition at the Transart Foundation on W. Alabama Street in Houston is artist Violette Bule’s Echo Chamber, an installation of sculptures, photographs, and snippets of video on a handheld video screen that is activated around one of the works in the show. Bule also incorporates a downloadable app (REQUIEM200) that allows for scanning QR-coded squares on the sculpture of the same title, which reveals photographs and information about deaths during protests against the regime of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela between February 2014 and February 2017.

The Venezuelan-born Bule (b.1980) writes in her statement, “Drawing on my experiences as a Venezuelan immigrant to the United States, I examine the structural violence that shapes the everyday life of vulnerable and precarious communities. Often employing documentary forms, I hope to renew and radicalize the modern ideal of blurring the boundaries between art and life as I seek to explore vulnerability and amplify it as a potential form of counterinsurgency, or perhaps, of political power.”

Glasstire visited the exhibition, and the following are images of works in the show.

For more about the Transart Foundation and Bule’s work, please go here.