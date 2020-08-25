Holocaust Museum Houston Calls Latinx Artists for Juried Exhibition

by Glasstire August 25, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Holocaust Museum Houston

Holocaust Museum Houston (HMH) invites Latinx artists from the greater Houston area to submit work for an open call for an upcoming juried exhibition titled Withstand: Latinx Art During Times of Conflict, which will be on view at the Museum April 30 through September 27, 2021.

As the Museum’s CEO Kelly J. Zúñiga states: “We’re excited to be able to spotlight local Latinx artists who are using their craft as a form of activism. This exhibition explores themes of social justice and human rights in order to inspire conversations sparked by the artwork.”

Withstand is curated by guest curators Gabriela Magana and Rosa Ana Orlando, and juried by Susana Monteverde. There is no application fee to submit work, and there are cash rewards for participating artists awarded in 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

Full specifications and submission requirements can be found at hmh.org/LatinxArt. Applications are due to [email protected] by midnight, November 30, 2020.

0 comment

You may also like

Holocaust Museum Houston Gets Ready to Reopen

December 20, 2018

Holograms: Museum Creates a Place for Conversation with...

October 10, 2017

Houston Nonprofits Join the Coalition Against Hate

August 22, 2017

The Holocaust Museum Houston Grand Reopening Is Finally...

June 19, 2019

How Identity Ages: Panel Co-Presented by Houston Grand...

September 11, 2019

Holocaust Museum Has New Executive Director

June 11, 2013

Holocaust Museum Houston Announces $49.4 Million Expansion Plan

June 30, 2017

Top Five July 2, 2015 with special guest...

July 2, 2015

“It Is Difficult,” Says Alfredo Jaar: Coming to...

October 4, 2013

Here is a Roundup of Texas Museums That...

August 19, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: