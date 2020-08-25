Holocaust Museum Houston Calls Latinx Artists for Juried Exhibition

Holocaust Museum Houston (HMH) invites Latinx artists from the greater Houston area to submit work for an open call for an upcoming juried exhibition titled Withstand: Latinx Art During Times of Conflict, which will be on view at the Museum April 30 through September 27, 2021.

As the Museum’s CEO Kelly J. Zúñiga states: “We’re excited to be able to spotlight local Latinx artists who are using their craft as a form of activism. This exhibition explores themes of social justice and human rights in order to inspire conversations sparked by the artwork.”

Withstand is curated by guest curators Gabriela Magana and Rosa Ana Orlando, and juried by Susana Monteverde. There is no application fee to submit work, and there are cash rewards for participating artists awarded in 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.