Five-Minute Tours: Works from the Collection of William F. Lassiter at Inman Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

A Collection of Friends: Selections from the William F. Lassiter Estate at Inman Gallery, Houston. Dates: August 8 -September 4, 2020.

From the gallery:

“Inman Gallery is pleased to honor William F. Lassiter with an exhibition of selected artwork from his collection. As Molly Glentzer noted in a Houston Chronicle piece just after his passing in February 2019, Bill “collected friends as much as he collected art and objects.”

Bill was a fierce supporter of emerging artists, often being the first to purchase a young artist’s work. Work from the 1950’s to 2017 will be presented. The exhibition will open to viewers by appointment starting Saturday, August 8 from 11- 6pm, and continue through Saturday, August 22, after which any work unsold will be offered in a silent auction for one week, from August 23 – August 29. Silent auction bids can be placed online or in person at the gallery. From September 1 – 4th, purchasers may make appointments to pick up and pay for their works, and make offers on any remaining unsold lots.

Visitors must make an appointment in advance, wear masks and adhere to social distance guidelines during their visit. High touch surfaces at the gallery will be disinfected before and after each appointment.

To make an appointment, please call the gallery main line at 713-526-7800. To receive a checklist, which will be available starting the morning of August 8, contact Kerry Inman at [email protected] or call 713.526.7800.”