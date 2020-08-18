Project Row Houses’ ‘There Are Black People In The Future’ Open Call Deadline is August 23

Houston’s acclaimed Third Ward community art organization Project Row Houses, in collaboration with Alisha B. Wormsley, announced an open call for a virtual artist residency ten days ago. The deadline to apply to the residency, titled There Are Black People in the Future, is Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 11:59 pm. The Future is “an afro-futurist interdisciplinary body of work” developed by Wormsley as early as 2012. It includes video, prints, collages, sculptures, and billboards. After one of the signs was removed form a gentrified neighborhood in Pittsburgh by developers In 2018, Wormsley encouraged the public to use her words as a rallying cry for a better world.

There Are Black People In The Future Artwork-in-Residence launched in Pittsburgh in 2019 and will now continue in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, as a virtual iteration, to address gentrification in the city’s historic neighborhood.

Application is open to individuals and teams who live and/or work in the Houston area to submit project proposals that explore the relevance of Wormsley’s text in their own communities. There will be a $1,000 honorarium for each awardee to implement their identified proposal.

Alisha B. Wormsley is an interdisciplinary artist and cultural producer based in Pittsburgh, PA. Her work focuses on collective memory and the synchronicity of time, specifically through the stories of women of color. Wormsley’s project, “There are Black People in the Future,” is inspired by afro-futurist artists and writers who highlight the need for black people to claim their place. Through the inscription and utterance of the words, “There are Black People in the Future,” the project addresses systematic oppression of black communities through space and time by reassuring the presence of black bodies.



Project Row Houses is a community platform that enriches lives through art with an emphasis on cultural identity and its impact on the urban landscape. Engaging neighbors, artists, and enterprises in collective creative action to help materialize sustainable opportunities in marginalized communities.

‘There Are Black People in the Future: Artwork-In-Residence’ is presented as part of the project ‘Shaping the Past,’ a partnership between Monument Lab, the Goethe-Institut, and the Bundeszentrale für politische Bildung (German Federal Agency for Civic Education/bpb), which connects memory workers across Canada, Mexico, the U.S., and Germany who have piloted new approaches to memory in their local contexts.