Texas Commission on the Arts Announces Open Call For State Visual Artist: Deadline Oct. 15

by Christopher Blay August 14, 2020
Texas commission on the arts feature logoTexas artists may recognized by the state through awards and honors directed especially to them. There’s Art League Houston’s Texas Artist of the Year Award, the Texas Medal of Arts Award, and also the Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) Awards to State Musician, State Poet Laureate, and State Visual Artists (for those who work in two dimensions and three dimensions).

The TCA has announced its open call to nominate artists for the 2021 and 2022 positions, and the deadline is October 15. The appointees for the 2019-2020 honors included Texas State Visual Artist 3D: Rick Lowe; Texas State Visual Artist 2D: Mary McCleary; Texas State Visual Artist 3D: Gabriel Dawe; Texas State Visual Artist 2D: Earlie Hudnall, Jr. and others.

Earlie-Hudnall-Jr-whose-photograps-are-celebrated-at-Houston-city-Hall-January-March-2020

Earlie Hudnall Jr., Texas State 2D visual Artist, 2019-2020.

Appointees to the one-year position are selected based on excellence and dedication to the arts in Texas; the Texas State Legislature awards the designations during each legislative session. The  program’s nomination process is managed by the TCA.

Mary McCleary, Texas State 2D visual Artist, 2019-2020.

‘Texas State Artists represent the “best of Texas’ rich and diverse artistic community.” Via the TCA: “These individuals inspire others through their unique creative expression. This designation is our state’s highest recognition for excellence in the arts.”

Potential appointees may nominate themselves, and Texas citizens may nominate more than one artist for the honor. The TCA reviews nominations and selects finalists whose names are then submitted to the committees for State Poet Laureate, State Musician, and State Artist, whose committee members are appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the Texas House of Representatives.

Nominations for the 2020-2021 honors should be made no later than October 15, 2020. To nominate an artist, please go here.

For more on the Texas Commission on the Arts, please visit its website here.

