Top Five: August 13, 2020

Christopher Blay and Brandon Zech let you in on some choice online artist conversations taking place across the state this week, with some favorite Texans in the mix.

“A lot of times in August things slow down, but this time around there’s a ton of programming and it’s all online.”

1. Creative Conversations/digital: David Levi Strauss with Roberto Tejada FotoFest, Online

Fotofest, Houston

Available online here.

“Cultural critic, essayist, and poet David Levi Strauss and poet, and art historian Roberto Tejada discuss Strauss’s latest book, Co-Illusion: Dispatches from the End of Communication (MIT Press, 2020), unpacking the evolving relationships between image, text, and the media’s influence on public opinion.”