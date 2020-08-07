Houston Center for Photography Appoints Theresa Marshall as Director of Operations

The Houston Center for Photography (HCP) has promoted Theresa Marshall to Director of Operations. Marshall joined HCP in June of 2018 as the organization’s Administrative Manager. The University of Houston-Downtown graduate’s (B.S. in Criminal Justice ) decades-long experience as a business administrator includes serving as National Financial Secretary for the Continental Societies, Inc., as well as Director of Operations at Princeton Investment Advisors from 2015-2017.

“I am excited and eager to embrace my expanded role as Director of Operations at Houston Center for Photography,” Marshall writes in an email to Glasstire. “In the next year, I look forward to refining our visitor experience, both online and in-person, once we reopen our gallery and education spaces. As our society has undergone a tremendous awakening this year due to COVID-19 and the acknowledgement of social injustices highlighted by the BLM movement, I will focus on providing an environment that is sensitive to our community’s differences and abilities, while I also continue to oversee and manage our administrative and internal processes.”

States Ashlyn Davis, HCP’s Executive Director & Curator: “Over the past two years, Theresa has become an invaluable member of the HCP staff, overseeing the development and integration of new policies, procedures, and processes that support our mission as well as our values. I am excited to welcome her as part of our leadership team and look forward to working with her in this expanded capacity as HCP continues to work towards broad and diverse community engagement, artistic excellence, and promoting lens-based media in all its forms.”

HCP is temporarily closed to the public due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For more information on HCP, please go here.

Founded in 1981, Houston Center for Photography is a nonprofit organization offering year-round exhibitions, workshops, publications, outreach programs, lectures, classes, and home to an on-site library housing more than 2,500 books on photography as well as a state-of-the-art digital darkroom. HCP’s mission is to increase society’s understanding and appreciation of photography and its evolving role in contemporary culture. HCP strives to encourage artists, build audiences, stimulate dialogue, and promote inquiry about photography and related media through education, exhibitions, publications, fellowship programs, and community collaboration. HCP is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization serving as a resource to its members and the community with programs that have regional and national impact.