Visual Arts Alliance Presents Protest Photographs From the MFAH With Collections Manager Jason Dibley

The Houston-based nonprofit Visual Arts Alliance has announced a Facebook Live and YouTube virtual presentation by Jason Dibley, Collections Manager for Prints, Drawings, and Photographs at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH). Dibley’s presentation on Wednesday, August 5 at 6:00 p.m. looks at decades’ worth of protest photographs from across the globe, with a focus on the US 1960s Civil Rights Movement.

Dibley’s presentation will explore “the interaction of event and observation, and [discuss] the ways such images are viewed, published, and understood.”

“I admire the photography collection at the MFAH, and Anne Tucker’s past work to make sure that images of the civil rights movement were part of it, as well as being included in exhibitions,” Dibley writes in email to Glasstire. “I know people are thinking a lot about protests right now. I hope that looking at some of these images from the not-so-distant past can help to understand/digest images of present day protests. This is all to say that protests don’t just generate themselves. Abuse of power and the systematic racism that exists to hurt and kill black lives demands action and accountability.”

To view the event Live on Facebook, Wednesday, August 5 at 6:00 p.m., please go here. For YouTube, please go here.

For more about Visual Arts Alliance, please go here.

Jason Dibley began working at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston in 2012 as Photography Collection Cataloguer prior to his current position as Collections Manager, Prints, Drawings, and Photographs. Jason was the Exhibitions Coordinator at the Houston Center for Photography from 2008-2011 helping to organize over 30 exhibitions during his tenure as well leading the critique group First Tuesday.