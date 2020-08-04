Houston’s Blaffer Art Museum to Reopen August 15

by Christopher Blay August 4, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
Blaffer Art Museum, Houston

The Blaffer Art Museum at UH

Houston’s Blaffer Art Museum at University of Houston, which closed in early march due to Covid-19 and remained closed when museums were on a list of business that could reopen, will open its doors on August 15. (The announcement follows a similar announcement by The Contemporary Austin to reopen its  Laguna Gloria location in Austin this week.)

Several major Texas museums  — including the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and Kimbell Art Museum, both of which I visited last week — as well as as the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, began reopening in May. As with each museum reopening, the Blaffer has implemented health and safety protocols, which include hand sanitizing stations, social distancing requirements, as well as face mask requirements for all visitors. In addition, the Blaffer announced temporary museum hours, which are as follows: Thursday-Sunday, 12 PM-5 PM (and closed Monday-Wednesday). For a complete list of safety protocols and procedures, please go here.

From the Blaffer’s announcement: “We believe that during challenging and unsettling times, the presentation of art can provide inspiration, uplift, escape, and catharsis. We will do so with the safety and well-being of you, the visitor, and our staff and community foremost in our thinking.”

Its current exhibition, Rodney McMillian: Historically Hostile, features work by the South Carolina-born, Los Angeles-based artist Rodney McMillian. McMillian “creates sculptures, paintings, installations, videos, and performances that explore how the accumulated ideologies, policies, myths, gods, and monsters of American history and politics shape experience, identity, and our sense of place.”

For more on the Blaffer Art Museum reopening, and McMillian’s exhibition, please go here.

0 comment

You may also like

Emergency Artist Initiative Launched in Fort Worth

April 25, 2020

Juneteenth 2020 Across Texas

June 18, 2020

I cannot stop creating things.

April 6, 2020

Sustainable Practice: Nancy Zastudil

February 24, 2012

Texans for the Arts Urges Arts Organizations to...

March 21, 2020

Rothko Chapel to Honor Óscar Romero Award Recipients...

June 23, 2020

Top Five: March 26, 2020. Our Top Five...

March 26, 2020

Dallas Art Nonprofits Lose $33.65 Million in First...

July 2, 2020

Texas Museums Ponder Reopening After Governor Abbott’s Latest...

April 28, 2020

A Digital Art Fair for Texas Art: The...

March 23, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: