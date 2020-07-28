Nominations for Texas Medal of Arts Awards Extended to Sept. 30

The 11th biennial Texas Medal of Arts Awards (TMAA), which honors Texas legends and celebrates the power of the arts and is organized by the Texas Cultural Trust (TCT), has been moved to Monday and Tuesday, October 18-19, 2021. Honoree nominations for the award, which recognizes the role the arts play in our lives and our communities, has been extended until Wednesday, September 30.
This year, the event will take place at various venues across Austin, and will be chaired by Texas Cultural Trust 2019 TMAA Honoree and Texas native Brandon Maxwell; TCT immediate-past board of directors Chair Linda LaMantia; and TCT board of directors Executive Committee Member Judy Robison.
The theme for this year’s Texas Medal of Arts Awards considers the Power of the Arts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Times such as these magnify the power of the arts — as an emotional salve, a form of expression, a reflection of current events, a universal language, a uniting force, and a symbol of hope,” states the latest announcement.
Since 2001 The Texas Medal of Arts Awards, inspired by the National Medal of Arts and the Kennedy Center Honors, “spotlights Texas leaders and luminaries who have achieved greatness through their creative talents, as well as those whose generosity has opened doors to artistic opportunity for Texans of all ages.”
Nominations can be made for artists in the categories of Architecture, Arts Education, Arts Patron (Individual, Corporation, Foundation), Craft, Dance, Design, Film, Folk Arts, Lifetime Achievement, Literary Arts, Media/Multi-Media, Music (Songwriter, Performer, Ensemble), Television, Theatre Arts, and Visual Arts. In 2019 recipients included Trenton Doyle Hancock for Visual arts, Matthew McConaughey for Film, and Boz Scaggs for Music, among others.
To nominate Texas artists and persons or organizations that have encouraged the advancement of the arts in Texas, please follow this link on the TCT website. All nominees must have been born in the state of Texas or completed a major portion of their work in Texas. Honorees must also be present to receive their award during the Texas Medal of Arts Awards Celebration.
For more on the Texas Cultural Trust, or to learn about the Texas Medal of Arts award, please go here.
****
The Texas Cultural Trust Council is a 501(c) 3 charitable organization created in 1995 to raise public awareness of and support for the arts in Texas as a vehicle to improve the quality of public education and to stimulate economic growth. We invite you to nominate a Texas artist, individual, organization, or corporation who exemplifies the very best in their respective discipline or category.