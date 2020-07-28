Nominations for Texas Medal of Arts Awards Extended to Sept. 30

The 11th biennial Texas Medal of Arts Awards (TMAA), which honors Texas legends and celebrates the power of the arts and is organized by the Texas Cultural Trust (TCT), has been moved to Monday and Tuesday, October 18-19, 2021. Honoree nominations for the award, which recognizes the role the arts play in our lives and our communities, has been extended until Wednesday, September 30.

This year, the event will take place at various venues across Austin, and will be chaired by Texas Cultural Trust 2019 TMAA Honoree and Texas native Brandon Maxwell; TCT immediate-past board of directors Chair Linda LaMantia; and TCT board of directors Executive Committee Member Judy Robison.

The theme for this year’s Texas Medal of Arts Awards considers the Power of the Arts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Times such as these magnify the power of the arts — as an emotional salve, a form of expression, a reflection of current events, a universal language, a uniting force, and a symbol of hope,” states the latest announcement.