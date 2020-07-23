Top Five: July 23, 2020. Things To See On the Open Road

by Glasstire July 23, 2020
Brandon Zech and Christina Rees run down their favorite art and not-quite-art attractions you can spot from your car while driving across the state.

“Keep your eyes open and pay attention. You may see some interesting things on the side of the road. You will. It’s Texas.”

To watch last week’s Top Five episode where Brandon Zech and Christina Rees talk about Texas artwork about heat, please go here. To watch a Top Five about public art you can see from your car, please go here. To watch a Top Five about public sculptures in Texas to see before you die, please go here.

Cadillac Ranch, Amarillo, Texas

Cadillac Ranch, Amarillo

1. Cadillac Ranch

Prada Marfa

Prada Marfa

2. Prada Marfa

Eifel Tower, Paris, Texas

Eiffel Tower, Paris, TX

3. Eiffel Tower, Paris, Texas

Sam Houston Statue, Huntsville, TX

Sam Houston Statue, Huntsville

4. Sam Houston Statue

Bruco the Texas Caterpillar

Bruco the Texas Caterpillar, Italy, TX

5. Bruco the Texas Caterpillar

