Top Five: July 23, 2020. Things To See On the Open Road

Brandon Zech and Christina Rees run down their favorite art and not-quite-art attractions you can spot from your car while driving across the state.

“Keep your eyes open and pay attention. You may see some interesting things on the side of the road. You will. It’s Texas.”

1. Cadillac Ranch

2. Prada Marfa

3. Eiffel Tower, Paris, Texas

4. Sam Houston Statue

5. Bruco the Texas Caterpillar