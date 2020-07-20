Houston Cinema Arts Society and MFAH to Stream ‘Cane River’

Houston Cinema Arts Society (HCAS) and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH) will co-host a virtual screening of Cane River, with Q&A between Sacha Jenkins and Houston rapper Bun B. The 1982 rediscovered classic, by Emmy Award-winning documentarian Horace B. Jenkins, will be screened in conjunction with Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power, the current exhibition at the MFAH. Tickets to the screening are available here for $12 each, and the movie will be available to stream from July 22 – August 30.

“Written, produced, and directed by Emmy Award-winning documentarian, Horace B. Jenkins, and crafted by an entirely African American cast and crew, ‘Cane River’ is a racially-charged love story set in Natchitoches Parish, a ‘free community of color’ in Louisiana. A budding, forbidden romance lays bare the tensions between two black communities, both descended from slaves but of disparate opportunity — the light-skinned, property-owning Creoles and the darker-skinned, more disenfranchised families of the area. This lyrical, visionary film disappeared for decades after Jenkins died suddenly following the film’s completion, and generations were robbed of a talented, vibrant voice in African American cinema.”

There will be a free online conversation on HCAS’ YouTube Channel on Tuesday, July 28 at 7 PM CT between acclaimed director Sacha Jenkins (son of the film’s late director) and Houston rapper Bun B of UGK.

Note: Soul of a Nation is on view MFAH through August 30 and is the last stop on the exhibition’s three-year tour.

Television producer, filmmaker, writer, musician, artist, curator, and chronicler of hip-hop, graffiti, punk, and metal cultures, Sacha Jenkins has directed the critically acclaimed Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (2019), Word is Bond (2018), Burn Motherfucker, Burn! (2017), and Fresh Dressed (2015). While still in his teens, Jenkins published Graphic Scenes & X-Plicit Language, one of the earliest ‘zines solely dedicated to graffiti art.

A board member of HCAS, Bernard Freeman, a.k.a. Bun B, is one half Houston rap duo UGK. His music partner Pimp C, died in 2007.

