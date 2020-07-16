Top Five, July 16, 2020: Texas Artworks About Heat

Brandon Zech and Christina Rees discuss conservation nightmares, the Dust Bowl, and how well-versed Texas artists are on this subject.

“Texas artists have been dealing with this forever.”

1. The Photography of Earlie Hudnall, Jr. (1980s and ’90s)

2. A) Katie Pell, Bitchen Stove, 2006

B) Helen Altman, Custom Deluxe, 1990

3. Luis Jiménez, Man on Fire, 1969

4. Sandy Carson: We Were There (Series, 2007-2017)

5. Alexandre Hogue, Drought Survivors, 1936