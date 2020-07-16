Top Five, July 16, 2020: Texas Artworks About Heat

by Glasstire July 16, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Brandon Zech and Christina Rees discuss conservation nightmares, the Dust Bowl, and how well-versed Texas artists are on this subject.

“Texas artists have been dealing with this forever.”

To watch last summer’s Top Five on Our Favorite Artworks About Snow & Ice, please go here.

"Flipping Boy," 1983. Earlie Hudnall.

Earlie Hudnall, Jr., “Flipping Boy,” 1983

1. The Photography of Earlie Hudnall, Jr. (1980s and ’90s)

 

Katie Pell With "Bitchin Stove." Acquired By Ruby City December, 2009.

Katie Pell With “Bitchen Stove” in 2009. Acquired By Ruby City, San Antonio, in 2019

2. A) Katie Pell, Bitchen Stove, 2006

 

Custom Deluxe, 1990, Helen Altman

Helen Altman, “Custom Deluxe,” 1990. Collection of the Old Jail Art Center, Albany

B) Helen Altman, Custom Deluxe, 1990

 

Luis Jiménez, Man on Fire, 1969

Luis Jiménez, “Man on Fire,” 1969. Collection of the Smithsonian, Washington DC.

3. Luis Jiménez, Man on Fire, 1969

 

"We Were There" (Series, 2007-2017), Sandy Carson.

Sandy Carson, “We Were There” (Series, 2007-2017)

4. Sandy Carson: We Were There (Series, 2007-2017)

 

"Drought Survivors, 1936," Alexandre Hogue.

Alexandre Hogue, “Drought Survivors,” 1936

5. Alexandre Hogue, Drought Survivors, 1936

0 comment

You may also like

Ten Texas Artworks About Bones

October 31, 2018

Earlie Hudnall Jr.’s Fourth Ward Photographs Celebrated In...

February 3, 2020

Moving art experiences: Jimenez’s Los Lagartos, Winn’s Morning...

August 14, 2011

Tiny Park: A Catalogue

January 13, 2014

Top Five: May 26, 2016

May 26, 2016

Our Unnatural Nature that Seems so Natural

March 29, 2015

Luis Jiménez: el rascuachismo en el Río Grande

October 19, 2019

Top Five March 10, 2016

March 10, 2016

Luis Jiménez: Rasquachismo on the Rio Grande

July 3, 2019

Ruby City San Antonio Acquires Katie Pell Sculpture...

December 10, 2019

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: