Artist Robert Hodge and GreenStreet Present “Stick Together Houston”

by Christopher Blay July 16, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
Conceptual drawing of Stick Together Houston project from Robert L Hodge and Greenstreet

Conceptual drawing of “Stick Together, Houston” project from Robert L Hodge and Greenstreet.

GreenStreet, an entertainment, dining, retail and office hub in downtown Houston, along with Houston-based artist Robert L. Hodge, has launched the Stick Together Houston initiative which seeks to create a “Wall of Resilience” honoring Houston heroes. The project is located at GreenStreet’s hub, four city blocks around 1201 Fannin Street in downtown Houston. The partnership also includes The Heist Agency, the PostIt company, and Downtown Houston.

A post on GreenStreet’s Instagram account reads:”Our focus is to bring the Houston community together with each ‘sticky note,’ amplifying the work of local heroes, as well as loved ones lost during this pandemic, and in the continued fight for social equity.”

Artist Robert L. Hodge and volunteers at work on Stick Together Houston Initiative

Artist Robert Hodge and volunteers at work on the Stick Together Houston initiative.

On an IG post, Hodge writes: “The installation is made up of post-it notes that make a wall of inspiring notes from the community honoring unsung heroes and people fighting on the front lines of Covid -19. The word RESILIENT will span across the inside of the display window along Main Street at GreenStreet and also extends to the people who continue to fight for injustices in our country and know that systemic racism has to be heard in the streets and in the courts.”

Artist Robert L. Hodge at work on Stick Together Houston Initiative

Artist Robert Hodge at work on Stick Together Houston

Hodge also revealed in his post that he contracted the novel Coronavirus and has recovered, and now tests negative for COVID-19. He writes “Anyone thinking Covid -19 isn’t real and is some type of conspiracy theory, I pray you never have to go through it.  Please continue to be vigilant on social distancing, washing your hands and wearing mask.”

Hodge is dedicating a personal note to his sister who is a health worker.

To contribute names to the ongoing project, and to keep up with Stick Together Houston‘s progress, please go here.

 

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt: How is COVID-19 Affecting Texas Art?

March 15, 2020

Bayou City Arts Festival Artists Benefit From Whopping...

April 24, 2020

Project Row Houses Announces New Fundraising Initiative

September 14, 2015

Mid-America Arts Alliance Urges Participation in COVID-19 Damage...

March 24, 2020

Dallas’ AURORA Biennial Transitions to Year-Round Programming and...

July 2, 2020

The Black Guys Release Hit Single About the...

August 14, 2014

Kinkade Family Foundation Announces Grants Up to $5,000...

March 20, 2020

Arts Funders Band Together, Launch Emergency Nationwide $10...

April 8, 2020

Nice and Nicest: “Anonymous” Artist Responds to Menil’s...

October 5, 2013

Households in Quarantine, Part II

July 11, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: