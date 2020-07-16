Artist Robert Hodge and GreenStreet Present “Stick Together Houston”

GreenStreet, an entertainment, dining, retail and office hub in downtown Houston, along with Houston-based artist Robert L. Hodge, has launched the Stick Together Houston initiative which seeks to create a “Wall of Resilience” honoring Houston heroes. The project is located at GreenStreet’s hub, four city blocks around 1201 Fannin Street in downtown Houston. The partnership also includes The Heist Agency, the PostIt company, and Downtown Houston.

A post on GreenStreet’s Instagram account reads:”Our focus is to bring the Houston community together with each ‘sticky note,’ amplifying the work of local heroes, as well as loved ones lost during this pandemic, and in the continued fight for social equity.”

On an IG post, Hodge writes: “The installation is made up of post-it notes that make a wall of inspiring notes from the community honoring unsung heroes and people fighting on the front lines of Covid -19. The word RESILIENT will span across the inside of the display window along Main Street at GreenStreet and also extends to the people who continue to fight for injustices in our country and know that systemic racism has to be heard in the streets and in the courts.”

Hodge also revealed in his post that he contracted the novel Coronavirus and has recovered, and now tests negative for COVID-19. He writes “Anyone thinking Covid -19 isn’t real and is some type of conspiracy theory, I pray you never have to go through it. Please continue to be vigilant on social distancing, washing your hands and wearing mask.”

Hodge is dedicating a personal note to his sister who is a health worker.

To contribute names to the ongoing project, and to keep up with Stick Together Houston‘s progress, please go here.