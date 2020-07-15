Austin’s Co-Lab Projects Announces BIPOC CARES Act Grant

Austin’s Co-Lab Projects, an artist-run nonprofit exhibition space and artist resource, has announced a new grant for one BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, or Person of Color) artist, collective, or arts organization. The grant, up to $1,362 toward the creation of new work, could also be used for studio rent, materials, research, travel, or event production.

The award is a matching grant from Co-Lab’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, part of $668,500 in total, which was equally distributed to nearly 500 Texas nonprofits through the National Endowment for the Arts and the Texas Commission on the Arts.

Co-Lab is encouraging other organizations to follow its lead. Its statement on the grant reads, in part: “We realize not every organization is in the position to do this or perhaps they will use the funds for other critical work in support of the BIPOC artist community. However, if your organization is in a similar position as ours, we encourage you to consider a similar (or greater) use of funds to support BIPOC artists in some way.”

The statement continues:

“While this is not an insignificant amount of money for a small arts organization, currently struggling with our own finances, we feel that there are needs beyond our current predicament that we would like to support. As a contribution toward greater equity for BIPOC individuals in our creative community, we are distributing an equivalent match to our unearned income from the CARES act. While we deeply appreciate the granting of these funds to us, and the hard work it required to distribute them, it is unexpected income and therefore we feel like we are able to match it with this assistance grant.”

To be eligible, applicants must identify as Black, Indigenous, or a Person of Color. Application deadline is midnight, August 31, 2020.

For more on Co-Lab Projects or to apply for the grant, please visit Co-Lab’s website here.