Museum of the Big Bend Reopens Today, July 14, 2020

The Museum of the Big Bend has announced its reopening, scheduled for Tuesday, July 14. Its summer hours will be Tuesday–Friday, 10am–4pm, beginning with the exhibition Trappings of Texas, an annual group exhibition now in its 34th year. Among the safety protocols in place for the reopening are requirements for face coverings and social distancing of at least six feet apart for visitors.

Although COVID-19 cases in Texas continue to rise, the Texas Medical Association has concluded that visiting museums poses only a low-moderate risk (when recommended safety protocols are followed.)

The museum, a part of Sul Ross State University, announced its closure on March 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trappings exhibition has been available online since April 16, and will continue at the museum through September 19. There will be a closing reception on September 19.

Through a capital campaign, the Museum of the Big Bend recently received a $5 million contribution from the McCoy family for a new museum complex. The expansion doubles the size of the existing facility.

