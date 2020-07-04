THE NEW NORMAL: $150K for Rockport’s New Artist Grants

The Fine Line Group, the family office of Sasha and Edward P. Bass, in collaboration with Fort Worth nonprofit Gallery of Dreams, is building upon the success of THE NEW NORMAL initiative in Fort Worth, and providing more grants through THE NEW NORMAL Rockport for artists in Rockport, Texas.

The $150,000 Rockport initiative focuses on the creation of a body of artwork that deals in the Rockport community’s experience of three intersecting challenges:

The recovery from Hurricane Harvey

The impact of COVID-19 on health, work, and social interaction.

The country’s current focus on eradicating systemic racism.

Grants will be either $2,000 or $5,000 based on the strength of the artist’s proposal, portfolio, and demonstrated financial need. Applicants are asked to submit a written proposal including a personal statement in which they express how this opportunity inspires them to create and how the artwork will support the Rockport-area community. Artists are asked to provide an overview of the artwork, examples of their current work, and a statement of need. Applications are open now, and the deadline is July 26, 2020. There is no fee to apply, and the application is available here. Selected artists will be announced on July 31.

The five-person selection panel includes Sara Sells Morgan, Director of the Art Museum of South Texas; Suzanna Moroles, founder of MorolesArtCo. and Jesús Moroles Archivist and Art Curator; Luis Purón, Director of Rockport Center for the Arts; Elena Rodriguez, Curator of Rockport Center for the Arts; and Michelle Smythe, Director of K Space Contemporary.

States Purón of the initiative: “Much has been written about the intrinsic value art plays in strengthening a community’s identity and sense of place. Extending our own mission to support the artists of Rockport by providing the creative space to learn, grow, and impact their studio practice economically, we are beyond thrilled to play a part in THE NEW NORMAL. Ed and Sasha Bass’ vision to further empower our local arts community through grant-making will encourage creativity, diversity, healing, and inclusion.”

THE NEW NORMAL pilot program launched in Fort Worth is April 2020, and has already provided over 30 grants to artists. The program’s founders, Sasha and Ed Bass, have historic family ties to the Rockport community. Gallery of Dreams is a Forth Worth nonprofit arts organization established by Lauren Childs of Fort Works Art.