San Antonio’s Blue Star Contemporary Turns 34

Blue Star Contemporary (BSC), one of the longest-running art spaces in Texas, turns 34 tomorrow, June 27. A quote from Kent Rush in the catalogue of the fist show speaks to what Blue Star would become for San Antonio:

“If concerned citizens in San Antonio can maintain the momentum of this exhibition by finding not merely a home for contemporary art, but a launching pad for it, then the entire community will benefit. The city, its arts community, its artists, and the public all gain by basking in the glory of this accomplishment.”

We reached out to BSC Executive Director Mary Heathcott, who sent us the following statement:

“On the eve of our milestone, what I’m most proud of is BSC’s longstanding, ongoing commitment to artists. Founded by artists in 1986, artists are still at the core of our mission, inspire our core value of artist-centricity, and are an important part of our leadership on the Board and staff. From our grassroots, community-based beginning to today: artists are at the heart of everything we do.”

She continues: “It’s hard to believe that I’ve now been the Executive Director of Blue Star Contemporary since February 2014; however, a fraction of BSC’s 34 years. Over these 6 years, BSC debuted a major facility renovation, achieved WAGE certification, established new education programs like Creative Classrooms, developed new partnerships through traveling exhibitions and our large-scale citywide collaboration for San Antonio’s Tricentennial, and has exponentially grown our audience.”

Happy anniversary, Blue Star!

For more information on Blue Star Contemporary, please visit its website here.