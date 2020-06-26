San Antonio’s Blue Star Contemporary Turns 34

by Christopher Blay June 26, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
Artists-from-the-first-exhibition-at-Blue-Star-Contemporary-San-Antonio-June-27-1986

Artists from Blue Star Contemporary’s first exhibition, June 27, 1986

Blue Star Contemporary (BSC), one of the longest-running art spaces in Texas, turns 34 tomorrow, June 27.  A quote from Kent Rush in the catalogue of the fist show speaks to what Blue Star would become for San Antonio:

“If concerned citizens in San Antonio can maintain the momentum of this exhibition by finding not merely a home for contemporary art, but a launching pad for it, then the entire community will benefit. The city, its arts community, its artists, and the public all gain by basking in the glory of this accomplishment.” 

We reached out to BSC Executive Director Mary Heathcott, who sent us the following statement:

“On the eve of our milestone, what I’m most proud of is BSC’s longstanding, ongoing commitment to artists. Founded by artists in 1986, artists are still at the core of our mission, inspire our core value of artist-centricity, and are an important part of our leadership on the Board and staff. From our grassroots, community-based beginning to today: artists are at the heart of everything we do.”

Exterior of the Blue Star Contemporary Art Center. Note tribute to artist, bon vivant and board member Chuck Ramirez (1962-2010), put together by Alex Rubio’s Blue Star-funded MOSAIC high school arts program, using a technique from Gary Sweeney.

She continues: “It’s hard to believe that I’ve now been the Executive Director of Blue Star Contemporary since February 2014; however, a fraction of BSC’s 34 years. Over these 6 years, BSC debuted a major facility renovation, achieved WAGE certification, established new education programs like Creative Classrooms, developed new partnerships through traveling exhibitions and our large-scale citywide collaboration for San Antonio’s Tricentennial, and has exponentially grown our audience.”

Happy anniversary, Blue Star!

For more information on Blue Star Contemporary, please visit its website here.

0 comment

You may also like

Applications Now Open for Blue Star Contemporary Berlin...

January 1, 2019

Blue Star Names New Director

January 27, 2014

Blue Star to Berlin: Apply Now!

January 19, 2018

Monarchs: Brown and Native Contemporary Artists in the...

November 5, 2018

Tonight! Timed Chit-Chat at Blue Star

February 25, 2014

Wunderbar! Blue Star Selects Berlin Artists-in-Residence

July 23, 2014

Moving the Camera: Rodolfo Choperena’s Photographic Abstractions

January 18, 2017

Do TX Biennial Artists Have Staying Power?

August 20, 2013

San Antonio Will Launch a Massive Art-Centric Tricentennial...

November 29, 2017

Attention San Antonio Artists! Call for Blue Star’s...

January 27, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: