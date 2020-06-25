Blind Alley Projects Presents the Work of Richard Wentworth

Blind Alley Projects, the single-room, large-windowed, street-viewable art space on a residential street in Fort Worth’s Museum District, has announced its first curated exhibition, There’s no knowing, a show of work by veteran British artist Richard Wentworth. The exhibition opened June 12, 2020.

Over the springtime, for the first series of exhibitions at the new space (the series was titled Liminal Space), graduating MFA students from Fort Worth’s Texas Christian University were given the opportunity to show their final thesis exhibitions, which were canceled at the university due to shut downs around the Coronavirus pandemic.

Wentworth’s Knowing, developed from emails, texts, and Zoom conversations, “presents distance and time with found and captured images from there to be received within the environment of Blind Alley, the environment and conditions of here,” featuring images of sites where the artist currently finds himself, quarantined “in open country near the source of the River Thames.”

“Aware of our global moment in which time and distance are warped, calling for innovation and new realizations, Wentworth recognizes that ‘we are living in a kind of collision’ and with that, acknowledges that there’s no knowing,” the press release from Blind Alley states.

For more information on the exhibition and Blind Alley Projects, please visit the gallery’s website here.

Richard Wentworth is a London-based artist currently living in Cirencester, a town in Gloucestershire, England. With a retrospective of Wentworth’s art at TATE Liverpool in 2005, recent solo exhibitions include Lecciones Aprendidas, Nogueras Blanchard, Madrid, Spain (2019); SWG3, Glasgow, UK, with Victoria Miguel (2018); Galerie Azzedine Alaïa, Paris, France (2017); and Bold Tendencies, Peckham, London, UK (2015). With work featured in the 53rd Venice Biennale, Making Worlds, Venice, Italy (2009), more recent group exhibitions include Carl Plackman and His Circle, Pangolin, London, UK (2019); The Everyday and Extraordinary, Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, Birmingham, UK and Heads Roll, Graves Gallery, Sheffield, UK (2018); The Laughable Enigma of Ordinary Life, ARQUIPÉLAGO, Centro de artes contemporãneas, Ribeira Grande, Azores, Portugal and Right Through You, The Koppel Project Hive, London, UK (2017); Architecture as Metaphor, Griffin Gallery, London, UK and Five Years of Heddon Street, Pippy Houldsworth Gallery, London, UK (2016); Havana Biennale, Cuba and History is Now, Hayward Gallery, London, UK (2015). In 2011, Richard Wentworth was awarded an OBE.

Blind Alley projects is a multi-purpose, small, vitrine-like structure conceived by artists Terri Thornton and Cam Schoepp, and designed in collaboration with Mark and Peter Anderson of Anderson Anderson Architecture, for the purpose of exhibiting single works or installations that respond to the conditions and context of the gallery. It is intended to address a need for discourse, gathering sites and unique alternative exhibition spaces for the DFW art community in addition to reaching a broader audience through its placement and availability within a residential area on the edge of Fort Worth’s cultural district.