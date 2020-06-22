Talley Dunn Gallery Announces Equity in the Arts Fellowship

Talley Dunn Gallery in Dallas has announced the Talley Dunn Gallery Equity in the Arts Fellowship, for emerging Black and Indigenous artists and other artists of color. Three artists will each receive a $1000 stipend, plus mentorship and resources such as writing a CV and navigating galleries and collector relationships, as well as a studio visit (post-COVID), quarterly check-ins, and a featured spot on the gallery’s website, social media and newsletter.
The Fellowship application will be available July 6 – July 27, 2020 on the gallery’s website here, and the following eligibility requirements apply:
- Live in Greater North Texas (Dallas, Fort-Worth, surrounding suburbs)
- Be 18 or older
- Demonstrate long-term commitment to their artmaking practice
- Be available for and dedicated to participating in the fellowship’s resource and mentorship sessions
- Only individuals may apply
In a mission statement about the grant, Talley Dunn Gallery declared a commitment to racial equity in the Texas arts community, and sees the works of artists of color as the “backbone of our cultural landscape.” The statement also announced a pledge of $15,000 to fund the program over the next five years.
The gallery also released the following statement with the grant announcement:
“Art institutions are complicit in the conscious and unconscious ways artists of color have been denied equal access to resources for success in the arts. These social inequalities can only be remedied with explicit actions to structurally change our unspoken norms. Talley Dunn Gallery acknowledges the social and economic injustices artists of color face and is committed to advancing racial equity through the support of those whose voices are vital in our communities.”