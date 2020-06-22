Talley Dunn Gallery Announces Equity in the Arts Fellowship

Talley Dunn Gallery in Dallas has announced the Talley Dunn Gallery Equity in the Arts Fellowship, for emerging Black and Indigenous artists and other artists of color. Three artists will each receive a $1000 stipend, plus mentorship and resources such as writing a CV and navigating galleries and collector relationships, as well as a studio visit (post-COVID), quarterly check-ins, and a featured spot on the gallery’s website, social media and newsletter.

The Fellowship application will be available July 6 – July 27, 2020 on the gallery’s website here, and the following eligibility requirements apply:

Artists must:

Live in Greater North Texas (Dallas, Fort-Worth, surrounding suburbs)

Be 18 or older

Demonstrate long-term commitment to their artmaking practice

Be available for and dedicated to participating in the fellowship’s resource and mentorship sessions

Only individuals may apply

In a mission statement about the grant, Talley Dunn Gallery declared a commitment to racial equity in the Texas arts community, and sees the works of artists of color as the “backbone of our cultural landscape.” The statement also announced a pledge of $15,000 to fund the program over the next five years.