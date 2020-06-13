Five-Minute Tours: Mokha Laget at Gallery Sonja Roesch, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Mokha Laget: Capriccios at Gallery Sonja Roesch in Houston. Dates: April 4 – June 20, 2020.

“In her latest series of works on Linen, Mokha Laget creates complex articulations of imaginary space by freely arranging geometric shapes on stretched fabric. Spatial and architectural in nature, yet untethered from gravity, these forms operate like a kind of visual poem that unfolds across the picture plane. Off the grid and hinged together by only a few lines, the shapes are arranged like abstract scenery, emerging purely from an intuition of right proportions and formal dynamics. These paintings follow an aesthetic strategy similar to that of a Capriccio, a type of 18th century painting in which enigmatic and disparate architectural elements are brought together in fictional scenes, suggesting simultaneously believable yet impossible realms. The term Capriccio can also refer to free-form music, and is closely associated with the process of improvisation. Each shape grows dynamically and organically in space—the way cloud formations might develop—and speaks the language of contemporary dance choreography.”