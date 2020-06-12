Rockport Center for the Arts Presents Online and Offline Offerings

Proving once again to be tenacious in the midst of adversity, Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) has maintained and developed ways to keep folks involved through its various online offerings of exhibitions, workshops, and more during the Covid-19 pandemic closures.

RCA’s Keeping Arts Alive virtual offerings include artist studio tours and interviews (replacing RCA’s annual springtime event), and workshops, too, on Rockport Center for the Arts YouTube channel.

Luis Purón, RCA’s Executive Director, states:

“We’ve always maintained an online presence, but recent events have obviously forced many museums and galleries to rethink and change the way they reach the public. It’s a wonderful way for us to stay connected with amazing artistic talent found throughout our state, including dozens of member artists. It’s also great for those who miss visiting our gallery, and for collectors and enthusiasts from anywhere who may be looking to procure unique art pieces for their personal collections.”

Since May 1st, RCA’s galleries have been open to visitors Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 AM- 4:00 PM. Current exhibitions (some available online) include: Three Amigos , a show of three photographers — Annie Uhr, John Martell, and Stephen Fisher — who capture the beauty of the Coastal Bend, including award-winning wildlife photography; Earthborn: Impressions of our Natural World, a dynamic cohort of printmakers curated by Cassie Normandy and Ryan O’Malley; and ICON, the unique sculptures of Texas A&M Corpus Christi assistant professor Richard W. James. The online exhibitions include a catalogue and a link to purchase works.

Plans are already underway to incorporate virtual elements into the annual summer Rockport Art Festival, now in its 51st year. Scheduled for July 4–5, 2020, the event will incorporate social distancing and other safety measures as required on site, with an online element planned for the event kickoff art auction on July 2.

After 48 years, RCA re-established operations at 106 S. Austin St. in the wake of devastation sustained to the original building from Hurricane Harvey. The new facility is open to the public from 10 AM to 4 PM Tuesday through Saturday, and admission is free.