Fort Worth’s Modern Art Museum Reopens July 1; Mark Bradford Extended Through January 2021

by Christopher Blay June 11, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
The-modern-art-museum-of-Fort-Worth

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth has announced that its reopening date will be Wednesday, July 1, for both its members and the general public. The Modern, which closed on March 14 as reported here,  has remained closed even as Governor Greg Abbot’s Executive Order suggested that all museums could reopen with reduced capacity in May. In addition, the museum’s current exhibition Mark Bradford: End Papers has been extended through January 10, 2021.

As announced earlier today, the Modern joins the Kimbell Art Museum as one of the handful of major Texas museums to reopen since the beginning of the Great Lockdown of 2020. The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston reopened on May 23.

Mark-Bradford-End-Papers-at-the-Modern-Art-Museum-of-Fort-Worth-March-8-2020

Mark Bradford End Papers.

In partnership with Visit Fort Worth and the Reopen Responsibly campaign, the Modern has also provided a list of safety measures and visitor protocols, which are as follows:

  • All in-person education programs, including docent-led tours, have been suspended until further notice. Please visit [the Modern’s] website for information on current online opportunities: www.themodern.org/online-learning-programs.
  • Group numbers for self-guided tours will be limited.
  • Café Modern will resume lunch service on Wednesday, July 1. Plans for resuming Friday night dinner service will be announced at a later date.
  • We will not resume the Magnolia at the Modern film series at this time. Tentatively, screenings will resume later this summer.

For visitors returning to the Modern, face masks or cloth face coverings will be required, although not mandatory for children under two years old. The museum also discourages visitors with the following symptoms of a respiratory infection: cough, shortness of breath, or fever.

Modern-TV-for-top-5-6-4-2020The Modern also announced a continuation of its online learning programs, as well as the lineup of its Modern TV film series, which was announced earlier last month and was featured on Glasstire’s June 4 Top Five video.

The streaming series, which launched on May 16 with Mark Bradford’s Dancing in the Streets, is a bi-monthly free screening which broadcasts every other Saturday. The screenings stream continuously from 7 PM – 10 PM and feature videos from contemporary artists. The live stream can be accessed via this link on the Modern’s website.

The next film and viewing times are as follows:

Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler
Grand Paris Texas, 2009
June 13, 7-10 pm CST
June 14, 2-5 pm CST
June 15, 9 am-noon CST

Future films scheduled include works from Yinka Shonibare CBE (RA), and Tabaimo.

For full details on the Modern Art Museum’s reopening guidelines, please go here.

0 comment

You may also like

Houston Center for Photography & Beth Block Foundation...

May 22, 2020

Susan Rothenberg [1945 – 2020]

May 20, 2020

Top Five: October 13, 2016

October 13, 2016

Some Resources For Artists and Art Professionals During...

March 15, 2020

Art Dirt: Is It Time for Texas Art...

April 26, 2020

This Weekend! Houston Art Car Parade, Virtual Edition

April 17, 2020

The Kobayashi Maru: Star Trek’s No-Win Scenario and...

April 15, 2020

Association of Teaching Artists Webinar Addresses COVID-19 Pandemic;...

March 24, 2020

San Antonio Art & Culture Joins Luminaria For...

March 26, 2020

50 Drawings In Solitude: Artist Clay Stinnett’s Corona...

April 8, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: