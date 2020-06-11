Fort Worth’s Modern Art Museum Reopens July 1; Mark Bradford Extended Through January 2021

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth has announced that its reopening date will be Wednesday, July 1, for both its members and the general public. The Modern, which closed on March 14 as reported here, has remained closed even as Governor Greg Abbot’s Executive Order suggested that all museums could reopen with reduced capacity in May. In addition, the museum’s current exhibition Mark Bradford: End Papers has been extended through January 10, 2021.

As announced earlier today, the Modern joins the Kimbell Art Museum as one of the handful of major Texas museums to reopen since the beginning of the Great Lockdown of 2020. The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston reopened on May 23.

In partnership with Visit Fort Worth and the Reopen Responsibly campaign, the Modern has also provided a list of safety measures and visitor protocols, which are as follows:

The exhibition Mark Bradford: End Papers has been extended through January 10, 2021.

Red Grooms’ Ruckus Rodeo will be on view through August 16.

All in-person education programs, including docent-led tours, have been suspended until further notice. Please visit [the Modern’s] website for information on current online opportunities: www.themodern.org/online- learning-programs.

Group numbers for self-guided tours will be limited.

Café Modern will resume lunch service on Wednesday, July 1. Plans for resuming Friday night dinner service will be announced at a later date.

We will not resume the Magnolia at the Modern film series at this time. Tentatively, screenings will resume later this summer.

For visitors returning to the Modern, face masks or cloth face coverings will be required, although not mandatory for children under two years old. The museum also discourages visitors with the following symptoms of a respiratory infection: cough, shortness of breath, or fever.

The Modern also announced a continuation of its online learning programs, as well as the lineup of its Modern TV film series, which was announced earlier last month and was featured on Glasstire’s June 4 Top Five video.

The streaming series, which launched on May 16 with Mark Bradford’s Dancing in the Streets, is a bi-monthly free screening which broadcasts every other Saturday. The screenings stream continuously from 7 PM – 10 PM and feature videos from contemporary artists. The live stream can be accessed via this link on the Modern’s website.

The next film and viewing times are as follows:

Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler

Grand Paris Texas, 2009

June 13, 7-10 pm CST

June 14, 2-5 pm CST

June 15, 9 am-noon CST

Future films scheduled include works from Yinka Shonibare CBE (RA), and Tabaimo.

For full details on the Modern Art Museum’s reopening guidelines, please go here.