The Art Museum of Southeast Texas Reopens June 1

The Art Museum of Southeast Texas in Beaumont announced today that it will reopen to the public on Monday, June 1, with limited hours of operation.

“The Art Museum of Southeast Texas is pleased to announce that it will reopen to the public on Monday, June 1,” states Lynn Castle, AMSET’s Executive Director. “Although we welcome the opportunity to serve our audiences again, visitors need to be aware that day-to-day operational procedures have changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“AMSET is using guidelines published by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and state and local authorities and other museums as benchmarks for establishing its procedures. As we reopen, our public hours will be shortened and visitor capacity will initially be reduced so that we may take the necessary precautions.”

Among the safety protocols the museum has announced are the following: social distancing, mandatory face masks, and temperature checks by a staff member using a touchless thermometer. Disposable face masks will be provided for visitors who do not have one. Furthermore, AMSET plans to regularly clean surfaces, provide hand-sanitizer stations throughout the museum, offer a low-touch visitor experience, and take additional precautions.

AMSET will reduce capacity to a maximum of 25 percent, and allow small parties to remain together. Additionally, Plexiglass sneeze-guard panels will be installed at the receptionist desk.

“AMSET has actively elevated its digital media presence with educational and interpretive programming upon closing in March and this has successfully gained significant traction,” Castle says. “These postings will continue after the museum reopens. Our goal is to provide an inspirational visual experience with safety as a priority. We cannot wait to open our doors and welcome our visiting public back to AMSET.”

For more on the Art Museum of Southeast Texas’s reopening, please visit its website here.