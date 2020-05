View and bid on Zeke Williams’ piece in The Glasstire Auction here.

Christina Rees talks to Zeke Williams about him contracting COVID-19 in March, about his going to grad school after his art career started, and the essence of getting business done in the art world.

“Show up to openings, and talk to people a lot.”

To see more of Zeke Williams’ work, please go here.

For further reading, please go here.