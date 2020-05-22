The Glasstire Auction: Preview Now!

The Glasstire Auction will begin on May 23rd at 10 AM CST and will close on May 30th at 9 PM CST.

About the Auction

The Glasstire Auction is a celebration of visual art in Texas. Although this auction was planned for Glasstire’s annual party in Houston, which was scheduled for March 27, 2020 and cancelled due to the coronavirus, we’re thrilled to still be able to share the work of these wonderful Texas artists with you online. Glasstire is a nonprofit, and we rely on this fundraiser to help support our operations. Proceeds from this auction are split between the contributing artists and Glasstire, meaning that by purchasing a piece you’re directly supporting both our publication and independent Texas artists. We hope you enjoy this selection of poignant, funny, wild and beautiful artworks. Thank you for your support.

Pickup, Delivery & Shipping Information

Auction artwork pickup and delivery in Houston can be arranged once the auction closes by emailing Glasstire’s Development Manager, McKenzie Watson-Fore, at [email protected] Costs for shipping or delivery of artworks outside of Houston must be assumed by the purchaser.



Auction Artworks