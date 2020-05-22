The Glasstire Auction: Preview Now!

by Glasstire May 22, 2020
The Glasstire Auction

The Glasstire Auction will begin on May 23rd at 10 AM CST and will close on May 30th at 9 PM CST. 

About the Auction
The Glasstire Auction is a celebration of visual art in Texas. Although this auction was planned for Glasstire’s annual party in Houston, which was scheduled for March 27, 2020 and cancelled due to the coronavirus, we’re thrilled to still be able to share the work of these wonderful Texas artists with you online. Glasstire is a nonprofit, and we rely on this fundraiser to help support our operations. Proceeds from this auction are split between the contributing artists and Glasstire, meaning that by purchasing a piece you’re directly supporting both our publication and independent Texas artists. We hope you enjoy this selection of poignant, funny, wild and beautiful artworks. Thank you for your support.

Pickup, Delivery & Shipping Information
Auction artwork pickup and delivery in Houston can be arranged once the auction closes by emailing Glasstire’s Development Manager, McKenzie Watson-Fore, at [email protected] Costs for shipping or delivery of artworks outside of Houston must be assumed by the purchaser.

 

Auction Artworks

Art by Texas artist Sterling Allen

Sterling Allen, Untitled (pink), 2016. Wood, acrylic, 8.5 x 10.25 x 7.12 inches

Art by Texas artist Sterling Allen

Sterling Allen, Untitled (blue), 2016. Wood, acrylic, 10 x 6.5 x 7.25 inches

art by Fort Worth artist Helen Altman

Helen Altman, Fancy, 2017. Wire, millinery birds, ribbon, and steel, 18 x 14 x 7 inches

Camp Bosworth Root Beer Float

Camp Bosworth, Root Beer Float, 2018. Wood, acrylic, and gorilla glue, 15.5 x 5.5 inches

Sculpture by Texas artist Elaine Bradford

Elaine Bradford, Imposter, 2016. Mixed media, 7 x 14 x 7 inches

Ceramic bat sculpture by artist Celia Eberle

Celia Eberle, The Night Has a Thousand Eyes, 2015. Pit fired raku clay, brass, and glass, 4 x 11 x 1 inches. Edition 9 of 58.

Ceramic bat sculpture by artist Celia Eberle

Celia Eberle, The Night Has a Thousand Eyes, 2015. Pit fired raku clay, brass, and glass, 4 x 11 x 1 inches. Edition 25 of 58.

Ceramic bat sculpture by artist Celia Eberle

Celia Eberle, The Night Has a Thousand Eyes, 2015. Pit fired raku clay, brass, and glass, 4 x 11 x 1 inches. Edition 41 of 58.

Art by San Antonio Artist Jenelle Esparza

Jenelle Esparza, Strange Gods 6 (Commandments), 2010. Backlit print, LEDs, wood, and hardware, 20 x 30 x 4 inches

art by Tommy Gregory

Tommy Gregory, Loading…Again, 2020. Diamond engraved cast bronze, 4.25 x 5.5 x .5 inches

art by Tommy Gregory

Tommy Gregory, U.S.B., 2019. Cast bronze, 1.5 x .75 x .25 inches

Collage by artist Robert Jackson Harrington

Robert Jackson Harrington, ‘Too Many Chiefs…’, 2017. Adhesive vinyl, opaque paint marker and collage on rice paper, 25 x 37 inches

Art by Texas artist Jules Buck Jones

Jules Buck Jones, Trinity Tributary, 2020. Watercolor, ink, pastel, and pencil on paper, 47 x 42 inches

Melinda Laszczynski Smash ceramic sculpture

Melinda Laszczynski, Smash, 2018. Porcelain, dyed porcelain, glaze, and luster, 9.5 x 11 x 8.5 inches

Art by Houston artist Tierney Malone

Tierney Malone, You Were Always on My Mind, 2020. Gouache, mixed medium on paper, 10 x 8 inches, 16 x 13 inches with frame

Ceramic art by Gabo Martinez

Gabo Martinez, Mexican Vessel, 2020. Earthware, underglaze, sgraffito, 10.5 x 11 inches round

Ceramic artwork by Kevin McNamee-Tweed

Kevin McNamee-Tweed, Carriers, 2020. Glazed ceramic, 7 x 9 inches

Ceramic artwork by Kevin McNamee-Tweed

Kevin McNamee-Tweed, Almost Frogs (Tadpoles), 2020. Glazed ceramic, 4.75 x 6 inches

Photograph by artist Bucky Miller

Bucky Miller, Shelter (Form), 2017. Pigment print, 24 x 36 inches

Linocut print by Juan de Dios Mora

Juan de Dios Mora, Montando a la Escoba Voladora, 2010. Linocut, 22 x 30 inches

Drawing by artist Robyn O'Neil

Robyn O’Neil, Two Miles Away, 2017. Graphite on paper, 9 x 11 inches

Photograph by Houston Texas artist Emily Peacock

Emily Peacock, H.S.A.N.O. Home Security Apparatuses for Non-Desirable Outcomes, 2019. Archival inkjet print mounted to aluminum, 36 x 24 inch ovals

Painting by Texas artist Brandon Thompson

Brandon Thompson, Can’t Let the Devil Steal Ya Joy, 2019. Acrylic on canvas, 58 x 63.5 inches

painting by Austin, Texas artist Brad Tucker

Brad Tucker, Fruiting Age, 2019. Acrylic on canvas, 20 x 20 inches

Drawing by North Texas artist Ryder Richards

Ryder Richards, When in doubt, apply more tension, 2019. Acrylic, graphic on paper, 30 x 22 inches

Painting by Houston, Texas artist Susie Rosmarin

Susie Rosmarin, #402. Violet., 2008. Acrylic on canvas, 20 x 20 inches

North Texas artist by Giovanni Valderas

Giovanni Valderas, NO HAY PEDO (Canary), 2016. Newsprint, paper, acrylic paint on mulberry paper on wood, 48 x 36 inches

Print by Houston artist Vincent Valdez

Vincent Valdez, Berlin, 2019. Edition 4/10, Etching, 16 x 12 inches

art by Jonathan Whitfill

Jon Whitfill, Premiere Sphere, 2020. Powder coated welded steel, 9 inches diameter

art by Texas artist Zeke Williams

Zeke Williams, Gallia/Lucina, 2019. Archival inkjet on canvas, 36 x 27 inches

watercolor painting by Scott Winterrowd

Scott Winterrowd, Greetings from Big Bend (Nocturne), 2019. Watercolor and ink on paper, 16.5 x 16.5 inches

