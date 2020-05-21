Liliana Bloch Gallery Opens New Location With Group Show ‘A Posteriori’

Dallas’ Liliana Bloch Gallery has moved from its previous location on Monitor Street to new digs at 4741 Memphis Street. Over the past decade the Dallas Design District has seen some of its galleries move further west and south, mostly to the Levee Street area and a few locations in the industrial Riverfront Drive area, southwest of downtown. Bloch’s new space will host a virtual opening online on Saturday, June 19.

The exhibition, titled A Posteriori, presents a conversation about “how the current world health crisis has affected, threatened, and challenge every aspect of our present and future life as we know it.” Artists will present new works for the exhibition; participants include Nathalie Alfonso, Alicia Eggert, Alicia Henry, Tim Best, Ann Glazer, Ryan Goolsby, Vince Jones, Kathy Lovas, Leigh Merrill, Pedro Vélez, and Sally Warren, with others to be announced.

“Basically, I asked the artists to give me an open, raw, and honest show that discusses what is happening now, and to bring everyone to the table,” Bloch said in a phone interview with Glasstire.

A Priori will be open to the public by appointment only, with masks being required to enter the gallery, among other health and safety protocols. Programming around the show will include interviews with national and international guests discussing the pandemic and other themes, and the show will stay up until August 1.

“I was hoping things would get back to normal and I could celebrate the opening of the new location with everybody, but the economic term ceteris paribus [all things being equal] comes to mind. All things being the same, the show will open by appointment on June 19, and will run through August 1,” Bloch said.

The move has been in the works since the gallery’s previous landlord on Monitor Street decided to sell the building last year. The new location, a former carpentry facility, boasts 1700 square feet of gallery space.

In a separate statement from the galley, Bloch writes: “We are excited to be back, albeit under the most unusual circumstances, and we look forward to adapting to uncertainty while maintaining the same level of quality and service we have always aspired to. We trust that our patrons, collectors, local art organizations join us as we explore different ways of supporting artists and the arts community.”

