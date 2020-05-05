Letter From the Editor & Publisher: Real Money

by Glasstire May 5, 2020
Brandon Zech, Jennifer Battaglia, Christina Rees, McKenzie Watson, Christopher Blay

The Glasstire Staff: Brandon Zech, Jennifer Battaglia, Christina Rees, McKenzie Watson, and Christopher Blay

Right now, more than ever, we at Glasstire are dedicated to delivering to you, our readers, smart and engaging visual art coverage. As a nonprofit, Glasstire is a labor of love for all of us who work unflaggingly to keep our content up-to-date and responsive to all that our Texas community is going through and has to offer.

Our website has always been free to read; we’ve never had a paywall, and we never will. But because we pay our writers, our artist contributors, and our staff, our work costs real money. Today, this special Giving Tuesday, we hope you will consider becoming a sustaining, monthly donor to Glasstire. Truly, no amount is too small — even a modest monthly gift can make a difference to us and our work. It all adds up.

Whether you’ve been following Glasstire for 19 years or for just a few months, we hope you’ve seen how what we do amplifies and connects the fantastic work of all the artists, museums, and art organizations that call Texas home. Your donation is an investment in the Texas art community and in the future of Glasstire.

If you’re able, we hope you’ll join us. You can click here to become a sustaining donor, or to make a one-time gift. We appreciate you reading and sticking with us since 2001. And as always, we hope you continue to find ways to see some art.

With thanks,

Christina Rees & Brandon Zech

