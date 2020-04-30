The Other Art Fair Launches “Online Studios” in Lieu of Dallas Event

The Other Art Fair, a multi-city affair by Saatchi Art, made its debut with a fair in Dallas last September, and was covered by Glasstire here. For its next Dallas-centric initiative, it’s moving its spring art fair online. It will launch Online Studios, which the fair dubs “a new digital art experience” with art from the artists who were to participate in the Dallas Market Hall event. It can be viewed here live on May 6.

Via The Other Art Fair: “Founded in 2011, The Other Art Fair is headquartered in London and presents art events to a global audience bi-annually and annually in London, Sydney, Melbourne, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles and Dallas. The Other Art Fair presents a curated selection of emerging artists to meet and buy directly from, all of whom are handpicked by a Selection Committee of art industry experts.”

For some of those cities — Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London, and Sydney — the Other Art Fair has already launched the Online Studios; Dallas and Chicago will follow. The Dallas version will showcase work by 100 artists from across the globe, including Dallas-area artists.

For more on Saatchi Art and The Other Art Fair, please visit the website here.