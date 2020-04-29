The “Big Show” at Houston’s Lawndale Art Center Postponed Until June 19, 2021

Lawndale’s the Big Show, which was scheduled to open June 19 this year, has been postponed until June 19, 2020. The announcement came today in an email to Glasstire from Stephanie Mitchell, Lawndale’s Executive Director. In January, we announced the selection of British-Venezuelan art historian and curator Cecilia Fajardo-Hill as this year’s Big Show juror. Cecilia Fajardo-Hill will continue in that role for next year, and entries will be accepted on a rolling basis through February 1, 2021. (Before today’s announcement, Lawndale had extended the deadline for entry to April 15.)

The announcement today states, among other things: “In order to reopen our galleries, we are mindful that we have much careful planning to do in order to create a safe environment for our artists, visitors, and staff. “

Juror Fajardo-Hill holds a PhD in Art History from the University of Essex, England, and an MA in 20th-Century Art History from the Courtauld Institute of Art, London, England. Her projects include (as co-curator) the upcoming touring exhibition XicanXperimental for Phoenix Museum in 2021, and a stint as Fellowship Visiting Research Scholar in the Program in Latin American Studies (PLAS) and Visiting Lecturer at Princeton University. Fajardo-Hill is the editor of Remains – Tomorrow: Themes in Contemporary Latin American Abstraction, on post-’90s abstraction in Latin America, and the co-editor of two books on 20th- and 21st-century Guatemalan art.

To apply to the new open call for June 19, 2021, please go here. Entries will accepted through February 1, 2021.