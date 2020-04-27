The Big Reset

This conversation took place over email from April 12-25, 2020

Neil Fauerso: When this is all over and we return to the “new normal,” many people are going to have start over — do something completely different, change their lives. I want to tread lightly here. Starting again for many will be a painful, traumatic experience. For others it will be almost impossible for structural reasons (racism, wealth inequality, gender inequality). I don’t want to downplay this as some bougie Eat Pray Love self-care journey.

The last seven years of my life have been a period of starting again, and profound change. I married young, went to law school and was lined up to become a straight-laced, white-collared worker. By my early 30s my disposition was similar to Philip Seymour Hoffman’s character in The Big Lebowski — tense and obsequious.

Then a completely unexceptional thing happened: I got divorced and had to reassess. I decided I didn’t want to work in corporate law and instead wanted to write about culture. It’s been a very difficult and often demoralizing journey that has also seemed somehow inevitable, or maybe that’s what one has to think to do it.

There’s an aesthetic connection with this as well. The creative rebirth is a somewhat canonical rite of passage (e.g. John Baldessari burning all his paintings and beginning again), and the concept of “doing the other thing better” — artists in various disciplines who do something else better than what they’re known for. There’s Julian Schnabel, whose ceramics on canvas seem very dated, but who has made at least two stone-cold movie masterpieces: Before Night Falls and The Diving Bell and The Butterfly; there’s John Lurie who became famous for his “fake jazz” group The Lounge Lizards, and his louche acting in Stranger than Paradise and Down by Law, and who has in the last few decades become a truly talented painter. Even the writer Michel Houellebecq, whose novels are brilliant, unsparing interrogations of modern life, made a Serge Gainsbourg-style orchestral groove album that may be my favorite thing he’s done.

What do you think about starting again?

Christina Rees: The Big Reset. You and I have been throwing around various forms of this conversation for months now, when we see each other in person, and well before the corona shutdown. First it was the idea of a person starting out doing one thing for a living (and being known for it) and then pivoting to something else and maybe being even better at that. Schnabel was our kick-off for that one. Then it was about which creative people have changed direction or style quite drastically halfway through a career, for better or worse (maybe more than once): Philip Guston; the Beatles, et. al. (Spinal Tap!)

Then came the corona shutdown, and the idea takes a weird turn.

Mostly now, when we try to open up the discussion to include well-known people (like Guston) plus everyday people, like you and me, we have to keep our eye on the mounting numbers of unemployed. How many people will reset willingly, if possible — and how many will be forced to reset?

But for this conversation, I do want to hone in on a lot of people I’ve been talking to, friends and colleagues, who are using the freaky current circumstances to re-asses their priorities, and therefore their lives. I think this is a discussion for the disappearing middle class. Because: maybe the middle-class doesn’t want to disappear. Maybe people with a college degree who work salary jobs and feel expendable, or taken for granted — or have known for some time that their work-life stress levels are unsustainable (and so they numb themselves however they can) — are taking stock of how little time left they have on this planet to live a life that’s meaningful. Maybe they’d like to have more control over how they spend their time and energy.

In the last few weeks, when I talk to people in the art sector — artists, curators, educators, etc. — I’m surprised by the kind of resilience and cautious hope and, frankly, rebelliousness they’re voicing. They don’t want things to go “back to normal” because “normal” sucked. They’re crying out for more flexibility, more collaboration, more pooling of resources. More accessibility, more transparency. More dignity in work and life, not just for themselves but for others. When we think of Office Space and The Office, we see a pattern of turning to comedy to act as a pressure valve for the way work works. The hamster wheel feels inevitable when you’re in your 30s, but by the time you’ve hit middle age and you still don’t have a savings account or decent health insurance, you are numb.

I’ve made some drastic life changes myself over the last year. Some are profound, and so personal I won’t get into it here, but it’s a notable reset. The only constant or through-line at this point, in fact, is my job at Glasstire. A few months ago, a wise person who knows me pretty well said to me: “Do you know how unusual it is, and how lucky? That you started over and you get to have a clean slate?”