Nasher Announces Artist Grants Open Call; Deadline is May 15

The Nasher Sculpture Center, one of the first Texas museums to offer grants to North Texas artists, has changed the name of that grant and doubled the number of grants in a new open call announced yesterday. For this year the open-call Nasher Artist Grants, formerly the Nasher Microgrants, will offer 10 grants, up from 5, in the amount of $2,000 each. The deadline to apply is May 15. (Go here.)

Originally created as financial support for North Texas-based artists to cover equipment and materials, research expenses, rental of studio space, or artist-run curatorial projects, the five additional grants will address artists needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recipients of the 2019 Microgrants, which we covered here, were xtine burrough and Sabrina Starnaman, Dallas; Jessica Garland, Dallas; Riley Holloway, Plano; Devon Nowlin, Fort Worth, and Sweet Pass Sculpture Park, Dallas. (Yours truly was also a previous recipient.)

“During this time of crisis, the Nasher is committed to supporting the needs of North Texas’ artists more than ever,” says Nasher Director Jeremy Strick. “Artists’ role within the culture of the region as innovators, problem-solvers, poets, and activists is vital, and we are here to help bridge financial gaps during this unprecedented moment to help make their work possible.”

This year’s jurors are Nasher Associate Curator Leigh Arnold; Nasher Curator of Education Anna Smith; and artists Nida Bangash, Arnoldo Hurtado, and Allison V. Smith. They will deliberate virtually. The open call begins today, April 24. (The annual open call will open its next round in April 2021.)

For more information, please visit the museum’s website here.

The 2020 Artist Grants are made possible with support from Michael Corris, Lucilo Peña and Lee Cobb, Ginny and Connor Searcy, Wendy and Jeremy Strick, and Nasher Members and Donors.