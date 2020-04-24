Let’s Crash Together: Joey Fauerso and the Art of Shared Destruction (i.e. Catharsis at Home)

The weekend before last, San Antonio-based artist Joey Fauerso, via Zoom, gathered friends and family to engage in a bit of collective performance “…where we all knocked down our set-ups at the same time,” she says. “A collective expression of the joys and chaos of 24-hour home parenting (:”

Fauerso’s participatory video is titled Let’s Crash Together, and it’s part of an online series called Alone/Together, which in turn is a digital extension of a group exhibition at New Mexico State University (NMSA) called Labor: Motherhood & Art in 2020, co-curated by Marisa Sage and artist Laurel Nakadate. Fauerso’s work is in that show, which, due to the Covid-19 cancellations and closures, is no longer open to the public. The exhibition “aims to expand and enrich the compelling conversations regarding motherhood in today’s socio-political climate.”

An art-star studded cast, artists in the physical show at NMSA include Tracey Baran, María Berrío, Patty Chang, Lenka Clayton, Amy Cutler, Joey Fauerso, Tierney Gearon, Kate Gilmore, Jessica Jackson Hutchins, Las Hermanas Iglesias, Mary Kelly, Justine Kurland, Marilyn Minter, Laurel Nakadate, Hương Ngô & Hồng- Ân Trương, Yoko Ono, Catherine Opie, Laurie Simmons, Wendy Red Star, and Mickalene Thomas.

Labor: Motherhood & Art in 2020 is the inaugural exhibition of the new University Art Museum (UAM) at NMSU. It opened on February 28, and is scheduled through August 16, 2020.

