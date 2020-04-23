Five-Minute Tours: Richard W. James Chats With Rockport Center for the Arts

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

A conversation between Rockport Center for the Arts’ Curator of Exhibitions, Elena Rodriguez, and artist Richard W. James about his new ceramic sculpture series titled Sleepwalker. James’ work would have been on exhibition at Rockport Center for the Arts in April if not for COVID-19 closures.



More about the artist and Rockport Center for the Arts exhibitions catalog can be found here.