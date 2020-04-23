Brad Tucker Takes Over Glasstire’s Instagram Starting Tomorrow!

The Austin-based artist Brad Tucker will take over Glasstire’s Instagram Stories/TV starting tomorrow morning, Friday, April 24. We adore him. We suspect that many of you do, too.

Glasstire’s Instagram is here.

Of course we have no idea what he’ll do.

This is part of Glasstire’s Instagram Takeover residency series. Most recently, Glasstire’s IG was taken over by K8 Hardy. Before that, Sean Ripple. Before that, Peter Lucas.

****

Tucker shows with Inman Gallery in Houston. Here’s his bio:

Brad Tucker (born 1965, West Covina, CA) lives and works in Austin, TX. He earned a B.F.A. from the University of North Texas, Denton, in 1991 and an M.F.A. from the Milton Avery Graduate School of the Arts, Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY, in 2009. From 1999-2000 he was an artist resident at the Core Program, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, TX.

Tucker has exhibited and performed internationally, including solo exhibitions at Inman Gallery, Houston, TX (2015, 2012, 2009, 2008, 2003, and 2001), Old Jail Art Center, Albany, TX (2013), Mark Moore Gallery, Los Angeles (2004), The Suburban, Oak Park, IL (2002), and Lombard-Freid Fine Arts, New York, NY (2002).

Recent and notable exhibitions include Temporary Relief, Inman Gallery, Houston, TX (2018), Knuckle Mountain Lookout, Arts and Leisure Gallery, New York City, NY (2016), Decent Recent Pieces, ReGallery, Dallas, TX (2015), XYZ: The Geometric Impulse in Abstract Art, Torrance Art Museum, Torrance, CA (2012), Drive Friendly, Ibid Gallery, London, UK (2005), Treble, Sculpture Center, Long Island City, New York City, NY (2004), and Some New Minds, PS1, New York City, NY (2002).