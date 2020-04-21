Five-Minute Tours: Laura Latimer at Dimension Gallery, Austin

by Glasstire April 21, 2020
Work by Laura Latimer

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Laura Latimer’s solo exhibition On the Plight of the Primrose at Dimension Gallery, Austin. Dates: March 6-April 18 (extended to June 6).

Via the gallery:

“In the early 1900s, Oenothera lamarckiana, the evening primrose, was central to the debate between Darwin and his contemporaries over the cause of evolution and its subsequent mutations. The debate has now shifted to whether or not humanity is playing the dominant role in genetic erosion through habitat destruction, over-exploitation, introduction of invasive species, and genetically modified crops. As we lose indigenous plants to extinction, will new varieties that arise find means to flourish?”

“This site-specific installation by Austin sculptor Laura Latimer, situated in the former industrial space of Dimension’s gallery, contemplates how future mutants might survive in fragmented ecosystems. Demolition rubble and reclaimed materials collected from nearby construction projects serve as the foundation of a botanically-inspired habitat that offers one possibility for biological regeneration in the wake of nonstop urban development.”

