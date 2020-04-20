From Chuck & George: Join a Coloring Book/Animation Project As Big As Big Tex(as)

Dallas-based artist duo Brian Keith Jones and Brian Scott, a.k.a. Chuck & George, are no strangers to Glasstire’s audience. You may be familiar with their work from their numerous exhibitions covered here, including Meanwhile, Back in Dallas…, Magnetron, and the group show, Amuse-Bouche, among others. They also organize the annual Oak Cliff Speed Bump Tour, which they started 20 years ago, and they recently juried one of the final exhibitions at 500X Gallery in its original space.

Chuck & George are busy, but not too busy to create a cool video and online coloring book/animation project based on the 50 paintings they made for their Meanwhile show, which itself was based on the image of Big Tex (the giant animatronic mascot greeter at the Texas State Fair) going up in flames in back in 2012. The final animation video will be crowd-sourced!

The rules are as follows:

To download a pdf of the coloring book and animation project, please go here.