From Chuck & George: Join a Coloring Book/Animation Project As Big As Big Tex(as)

by Christopher Blay April 20, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Dallas-based artist duo Brian Keith Jones and Brian Scott, a.k.a. Chuck & George, are no strangers to Glasstire’s audience. You may be familiar with their work from their numerous exhibitions covered here, including Meanwhile, Back in Dallas…, Magnetronand the group show, Amuse-Bouche, among others. They also organize the annual Oak Cliff Speed Bump Tour, which they started 20 years ago, and they recently juried one of the final exhibitions at 500X Gallery in its original space.

Chuck & George are busy, but not too busy to create a cool video and online coloring book/animation project based on the 50 paintings they made for their Meanwhile show, which itself was based on the image of Big Tex (the giant animatronic mascot greeter at the Texas State Fair) going up in flames in back in 2012. The final animation video will be crowd-sourced!

Chuck-and-George-Coloring-Book

The rules are as follows:

page2image27493600

To download a pdf of the coloring book and animation project, please go here.

0 comment

You may also like

A Digital Art Fair for Texas Art: The...

March 23, 2020

50 Drawings In Solitude: Artist Clay Stinnett’s Corona...

April 8, 2020

Letter From the Editor: Week of April 13

April 15, 2020

National Endowment for the Arts Releases Guidelines for...

April 9, 2020

The Arts Community Alliance (TACA) Announces 2020 Grantees;...

April 7, 2020

ArtSlam at Steve Paul Productions

June 18, 2012

Dallas Art Fair Goes Online Ahead of October...

March 31, 2020

Mid-America Arts Alliance Urges Participation in COVID-19 Damage...

March 24, 2020

This Weekend! Houston Art Car Parade, Virtual Edition

April 17, 2020

New York Art Org Announces Nationwide Relief Grants...

March 30, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: